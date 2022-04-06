Sara Ali Khan says how she and Ibrahim Ali Khan resemble parents Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan is often discussed at home

That Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are dead ringers for the younger version of their parents is known well across desi internet. There have been several memes and posts about how the siblings look almost exactly like young versions of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. In a recent interview, Sara addressed the uncanny similarities and admitted it was 'not normal'. She added that just like the rest of the country, this is often a topic of conversation at their home too. Also read: Sara Ali Khan shares 7 pics to prove how she is mom Amrita Singh's exact copy, fans say 'she gave birth to herself'

Sara made her debut with Kedarnath in 2018. She has often been compared to mom Amrita Singh, who was a successful actor herself in the 80s and 90s. On the other hand, 21-year-old Ibrahim has been called a 'younger version of his dad'. Ibrahim looks a lot like what Saif Ali Khan did when he made his debut at the age of 22 in the early 90s. Amrita and Saif were married from 1991-2004.

Speaking with Bombay Times, Sara said, "The exact way in which I look like mom and Ibrahim looks like dad is not normal. We are identical! Aisa nahi hai ke humme unki jhalak hai (It's not as if we have glimpses of them). We literally look like they did back then and that gets people talking I guess."

The actor added that while she resembles mom Amrita and Ibrahim looks like dad Saif, their personalities are swapped. "This is often a topic of conversation at home. Interestingly, Ibrahim is a lot more calm and composed. He looks like my dad, but is a lot like my mom, while I look like mom, but I am a lot like my dad. We talk about how our personalities and faces have been swapped," she added.

Sara was last seen on screen in Atrangi Re, which also starred Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. She will be next seen in Laxman Utekar's untitled venture opposite Vicky Kaushal. She will also be seen in Gaslight, which also stars Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh.

