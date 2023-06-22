Rumoured couple Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari party with friends in Mumbai; twin in black. Watch

Actor Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari, who made her acting debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, was spotted arriving at a party in Mumbai on Wednesday. Palak, who had recently addressed her link-up rumours with Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, was also joined by him at the bash. Videos of the rumoured couple arriving at the party have surfaced online. Also read: Palak Tiwari leaves restaurant with Ibrahim Ali Khan, hides her face

Ibrahim, Palak seen in Mumbai

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari attended a party on Wednesday. (Pics: Varinder Chawla)

Palak Tiwari was spotted attending actor Karan Mehta's birthday bash in Mumbai. Ibrahim Ali Khan was also at the party. The two were pictured as they arrived separately for the party, which also had Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap and her fiance Shane Gregoire in attendance.

Palak wore a black dress for the bash and smiled wide as she posed for paparazzi before making her way inside the party venue. Ibrahim was in a black shirt and grey denims and waved to paparazzi as he entered the bash.

Reacting to their video shared on a paparazzo page on Instagram, a person said, "Cutest couple." Many others dropped fire emojis in the comments section.

Palak's videos

After Palak featured in Harrdy Sandhu's 2021 song Bijlee Bijlee, she has been grabbing attention with her glamorous appearances. Palak is often seen in paparazzi photos and videos. She has also been spotted at serveral parties with Ibrahim Ali Khan, leading to dating rumours.

Palak's reaction to relationship rumours

Earlier this year, Palak Tiwari was asked if she was dating Ibrahim Ali Khan in an interview, when she said she does not pay heed to such rumours. Palak had told The Times of India in an interview in April 2023, “Shooting for two films has kept me very busy and content in life. It’s my sole focus, and it is an important year for me. I don’t pay heed to these rumours as it is a part of the profession that I am in. I’d rather focus on my work. While love can never be calculated or predicted, at this stage, work is in first gear for me. Professionally, it’s a crucial time, so I am focusing my energies on that."

Last year, Palak had talked about one of her paparazzi videos with Ibrahim in an interview with Siddharth Kannan. She had said, “It's just friendship. There was all this conjecture and that's why I didn't pay any heed to it. We were just out, and we got papped. It ends there. It's just that. In fact, we were with a group of people. It wasn't just us. but it got papped like that. It was the narrative that people liked the most, but that's it.”

