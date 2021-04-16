IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi flashes a thumbs up sign when papped in Mumbai, see pic
Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi seen in Mumbai on Friday.(Varinder Chawla)
Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi seen in Mumbai on Friday.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi flashes a thumbs up sign when papped in Mumbai, see pic

  • Ibrahim Ali Khan was recently on a trip to Kashmir with his sister Sara Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh. On Friday, Ibrahim was seen outside a clinic.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 06:08 PM IST

Actor Sara Ali Khan's brother Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi was seen visiting a clinic in Mumbai on Friday. The star kid was casually dressed and had a mask on.

Saif Ali Khan's son was seen flashing a thumbs up sign as he spotted paparazzi taking his pictures. Ibrahim was recently on a holiday with his sister Sara and mother Amrita Singh to Kashmir. Sara had shared their pictures on a snowmobile and other pictures of them enjoying the snow.

Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi reportedly also has acting aspirations.(Varinder Chawla)
Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi reportedly also has acting aspirations.(Varinder Chawla)

In early March, Ibrahim celebrated his birthday. His father threw a party for him and his friends and converted his new home into a neon-infused party venue. The party was attended by a host of star kids including Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty, Sohail and Seema Khan's son Nirvaan and Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F. Sara had also attended the party. Saif had also dropped in for a while.

There has been considerable buzz about Ibrahim joining films like other members of his family. Speaking to Spotboye, Saif had revealed: “Ibrahim seems prepared for a career in acting. And why not? I’d like all my children to be in this profession. It is the best place to work in. I remember at 17-18 I was a mess. Acting saved me from self-destruction. Having the job, the sense of identity it has given me and the job satisfaction and the enjoyment it has given me are more than I could ask for.”

Also read: When Neha Kakkar fell on stage while dancing with Aditya Narayan. Watch video

Ibrahim is reportedly pursuing higher studies in the UK. He has, in the past, shared TikTok videos showing off his acting skills. In one of them, he had impersonated a Haryanvi person and other videos.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
ibrahim ali khan pataudi ibrahim ali khan saif ali khan sara ali khan + 2 more

Related Stories

Sara Ali Khan with mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan in Gulmarg.
Sara Ali Khan with mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan in Gulmarg.
bollywood

Sara shares posts with Amrita, Ibrahim from 'a little bit of paradise on earth'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 09:34 PM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan was in Kashmir for a brief holiday with her mother Amrita Singh and brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. They have since returned to Mumbai.
READ FULL STORY
Sara Ali Khan at the airport on her arrival in Mumbai.(Varinder Chawla)
Sara Ali Khan at the airport on her arrival in Mumbai.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Sara, mom Amrita and brother Ibrahim return from Kashmir, see pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 15, 2021 08:06 PM IST
  • Actor Sara Ali Khan, mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan had been holidaying in Kashmir for the last couple of days. Sara had shared pictures as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP