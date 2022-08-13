Indian Film Festival of Melbourne: Taapsee Pannu, Tamannaah Bhatia attend Dobaaraa premiere in glam avatars. See pics

Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati's upcoming thriller, Dobaaraa, opened the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022 on Friday. Taapsee graced the screening of the film with Dobaaraa director Anurag Kashyap. Actor Tamannaah Bhatia and Rithvik Dhanjani also attended the event along with hundreds of Indian and Australian audiences. Also read: Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu Vaani Kapoor bring Bollywood glam to Indian Film Festival of Melbourne: Pics

Taapsee arrived at the film festival in a sheer black gown with a matching shrug. Tamannaah attended the event in a green and black gown paired with gloves.

Taapsee Pannu lights a lamp at IFFM.

Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu at IFFM.

Dobaaraa received a thundering response after the screening. Speaking about the film's premiere at the event, Taapsee said, “Excited the film is being screened here in Australia a week ahead of the India release. I hope everyone sees and appreciates the film, it’s a whole new genre and the concept of time travel and parallel universe which is being experimented for the first time in the Hindi film industry."

Dobaaraa is scheduled to be release worldwide on August 19. It is Taapsee and Pavail's second film together, after the 2020 film Thappad. Dobaaraa also marks Anurag and Taapsee's third collaboration after the 2018 film Manmarziyaan and 2019 film Saand Ki Aankh, on which he served as a producer.

The 13th edition of IFFM is being held in the Victorian capital from August 12-20, both in person and virtually, from 12-20 August 2022 in person and 13-31 August virtually. In last two years, it was only held in a virtual form. It is the only Indian film festival backed by the government.

Suriya-starrer Jai Bhim, Kabir Khan's sports drama 83, Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiwadi, Shoojit Sircar's directorial Sardar Udham and The Rapist by Aparna Sen are the top nominees at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) Awards 2022, the organisers said on Tuesday. The best film nominees also include Badhaai Do, Minnal Murali and Paka (River of Blood).

