Ileana D'Cruz shares first photo with boyfriend since pregnancy announcement, flaunts a ring in babymoon pics

On Friday, Ileana D'Cruz shared many photos and videos from her 'babymoon'. The actor, who is pregnant with her first child, also shared a sweet photo with a mystery man, presumably her boyfriend, from their dinner date. Also read: Ileana D'Cruz proudly cradles her baby bump, says 'it is all about the angles' as she shares new pregnancy pics

Ileana D'Cruz kind of introduced her boyfriend in a new Instagram photo.

Sharing a picture of their hands, Ileana D'Cruz wrote on Instagram Stories, "My idea of romance – clearly can't let him eat in peace." The actor also gave a peek at a diamond ring she was wearing on her ring finger in the black-and-white photo.

Is Ileana engaged?

In the photo Ileana shared on Instagram Stories, a plate of pasta was seen on a table as Ileana and her boyfriend held hands. Their faces were not visible. Both of them flaunted their rings in the photo taken during the actor's 'babymoon'.

Ever since sharing the news of her pregnancy in April, Ileana has kept mum about the identity of her future baby's father. Although she did not reveal who is with her on her 'babymoon', this is the first time, the actor has shared any detail about her baby's father.

Ileana D'Cruz has shared a glimpse into her 'babymoon'.

Inside Ileana D'Cruz's babymoon

The actor has jetted off to an undisclosed location for her ‘babymoon’. On Friday, Ileana revealed she was on her 'babymoon' as she shared a sunny clip from a beach outing. Sharing a beach video on Instagram Stories, the actor wrote, "Babymoon (sparkles emoji)."

She shared another short clip of some drinks kept on a table. The actor did not feature in the clips, and it is not known where she is. She also shared a photo of a dessert she ate during her recent dinner outing. Along with it, she wrote, “Oooh baby.”

Ileana announced her pregnancy in April

Ileana D'Cruz created a buzz on social media a couple of months ago after she announced that she will be welcoming her first child. On April 18, the actor had posted two photos on Instagram as she announced her pregnancy. The first of a baby's romper with the slogan ‘And so the adventure begins’ and the second of a pendant, which said ‘Mama’. In her caption, Ileana had written, “Coming soon. Can't wait to meet you my little darling.”

Since then Ileana is documenting her pregnancy on Instagram. She has shared some photos of her baby bump in the last few weeks. She had shared a picture on Instagram Stories recently, giving fans a peek into her ‘preggy (pregnancy) perks’, and all the food she has been craving.

