Ileana D'Cruz debuts baby bump for the first time since announcing pregnancy. See pics

Actor Ileana D'Cruz treated fans to her pregnancy pictures for the first time. Last month, she announced she is pregnant with her first child, without revealing any more details. This is the first time that she has posted her full picture, featuring the baby bump. Also read: Ileana D'Cruz talks about her baby's dance party in belly, gorging on shakshuka

Actor Ileana D'Cruz is expecting her first child.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She shared a bunch of photos which seem to be clicked at her house. The mom-to-be in her no-makeup look, is seen in a black dress which highlighted her baby bump. In the photos, she went from happily screaming for the camera to emotionally looking at her baby bump to smiling in the end.

Sharing the first pictures from her pregnancy journey, Ileana wrote in the caption, “Bump alert ‼️” She also gave credit to her friend who was the one behind the camera. Reacting to her baby bump photos, Shibani Akhtar wrote in the comment section, “Love you girl so happy for you.” Actors Athiya Shetty and Sophie Choudry dropped red heart emojis for the actor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While fans praised her beauty, a few users also commented asking about the father of Ileana's child. Last month, Ileana took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy with a picture of a baby romper and a ‘mama’ pendant. She wrote in the caption, “Coming soon. Can't wait to meet you my little darling.”

Since she announced her pregnancy, the actor has been sharing glimpses of her journey with fans. Recently, she shared selfies and a glimpse of her baking session. She said she prepared soft bread at home.

Ileana was rumoured to be dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel quite some time back. However, neither of them confirmed or denied the reports. The two had accompanied Katrina and other friends on group vacations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ileana recently featured in a music video with rapper-singer Badshah. She was last seen in The Big Bull (2019), co-starring Abhishek Bachchan in the lead. She will next be seen in Unfair And Lovely with actor Randeep Hooda.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON