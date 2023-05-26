Ileana D'Cruz proudly cradles her baby bump, says 'it is all about the angles' as she shares new pregnancy pics

Earlier this month, Ileana D'Cruz had shared first photo of her baby bump since announcing pregnancy. Now, the actor has shared a couple of more photos of herself showing her growing belly. Taking to Instagram Stories on Friday, a glowing Ileana shared mirror selfies in a black crop top and matching pants. She cradled her baby bump in one of the photos. Also read: Pregnant Ileana D'Cruz compares her old pics with latest ones showing baby bump

Ileana D'Cruz has shared new pictures of herself.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ileana D'Cruz shared a glimpse of her pregnancy, along with a funny caption for two pictures – one showed her baby bump from the front, while another which showed it clearly from the side. The mom-to-be wrote on Instagram Stories with her two selfies, "It is all about... angles (laughing emoji)." The actor posed in front of a huge mirror inside a bathroom in the photos. She had her hair tied in a messy bun and wore no makeup.

Ileana D'Cruz shared a mirror selfie on Friday.

Ileana D'Cruz shared another photo on Instagram Stories.

Documenting her pregnancy on Instagram

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In April, Ileana D'Cruz created a buzz across social media as she announced that she will soon be welcoming her first child. Since then, the actor has been giving a peek inside her pregnancy and often shares photos of her baby bump. A few days ago, she wore a black dress and cradled her growing belly in some pictures, and wrote in her caption, “Bump alert”

Earlier, Ileana had posted a video on Instagram Stories, revealing her baby bump for the first time. In the video, the actor was seen lying on the bed with a mug in her hand. Sharing it, she wrote, "Life lately."

A few days earlier, the actor had shared a picture on Instagram Stories, giving her fans a peek into her 'preggy (pregnancy) perks'. Ileana posted two images of a black forest cake, baked by her sister. Along with the photo of the cake, she had written, “Especially because your sister makes the best black forest cake ever.” Ileana had also shared a photo of a slice of cake and said, "Come to mama."

Announcing pregnancy on Instagram

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On April 18, Ileana had posted two photos as she announced her pregnancy – the first of a baby's romper with the slogan ‘And so the adventure begins’ and the second of a pendant, which said ‘Mama’. In her caption, Ileana had written, “Coming soon. Can't wait to meet you my little darling.”

Ileana recently featured in a music video with rapper-singer Badshah, titled Sab Gazab. She was last seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. She will next be seen in Unfair And Lovely with actor Randeep Hooda.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON