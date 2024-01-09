IMDb most anticipated Indian movies of 2024: Deepika Padukone's 3 movies are in top 5

IMDb has unveiled its list of the most anticipated Indian movies of 2024 and on top of the list is Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's aerial action film, Fighter. It is followed by Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2, which is currently in the making. Interestingly, three of the top 5 films star Deepika Padukone. The films have been ranked on the basis of page views of of millions of IMDb customers worldwide. Also read: Fighter song Heer Aasmani: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and gang all set to take flight. Watch Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in a still from Fighter trailer.

Why Fighter is the most anticipated movie?

Fighter is 2024's first big release and marks the return of Siddharth Anand exactly a year after he delivered last year's first blockbuster, Pathaan. Deepika Padukone and Siddharth Anand are the common factors here and the audience is also very excited to watch Hrithik and Deepika together on screen for the first time. Many had shared their wish to see them unite on screen when Deepika had expressed her desire to work with Hrithik on social media.

Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. It will hit theatres on January 25 and will have an extended weekend at the box office. Talking about the same, Hrithik said, “It's an incredibly positive update that Fighter is the most anticipated Indian movie of 2024, as per IMDb. The response to Fighter's teaser and songs has been extraordinary, and we hope to deliver a wholesome cinematic experience for our viewers on January 25, 2024. See you at the movies this Republic Day eve!”

Pushpa 2: The Rule on no. 2

After this Republic Day release, there is a lot of anticipation for the Independance Day release - Pushpa 2. The film will bring back Allu Arjun along with Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil after the superhit prequel, Pushpa: The Rise. It will hit theatres on August 15.

Here's the entire list of IMDb Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2024

1. Fighter

2. Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2

3. Welcome to the Jungle

4. Singham Again

5. Kalki 2898 AD

6. Bagheera

7. Hanu Man

8. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

9. Kanguva

10. Devara Part 1

11. Chhaava

12. Guntur Kaaram

13. Malaikottai Vaaliban

14. Merry Christmas

15. Captain Miller

16. Thangalaan

17. Indian 2

18. Yodha

19. Main Atal Hoon

20. Jigra

It is to be noted that among the 20 titles on the IMDb list, nine are Hindi movies, five are Telugu, four are Tamil, one is Malayalam, and one is a Kannada movie. Four titles on the list are sequels or parts of popular franchises: Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 (No. 2), Welcome to the Jungle (No. 3), Singham Again (No. 4), and Indian 2 (No. 17). Deepika stars in three of the top five movies on the list: Fighter (No. 1), Singham Again (No. 4), and Kalki 2898 AD (No. 5). She also ranked No. 3 on the recently announced IMDb Most Popular Indian Stars of 2023 list.

