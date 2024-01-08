Fighter song Heer Aasmani: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and gang all set to take flight. Watch

After the songs Sher Khul Gaye and Ishq Jaisa Kuch, the makers of Siddharth Anand's upcoming aerial action entertainer Fighter have unveiled the next song, Heer Aasmani. It features the lead pair, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, along with the ensemble cast consisting of Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and Anil Kapoor. Heer Aasmani is an ode to air force pilots. (Also Read: Siddharth Anand debunks rumours that Fighter is 3 hours long, reveals actual runtime) Hrithik Roshan and Karan Singh Grover in Fighter's new song Heer Aasmani

What's in the song

The song shows Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in air force uniforms. They are seen preparing for take-off. This is followed by a brief peek at the friendship between Hrithik, Deepika, Karan, and Akshay. Anil is seen in a more solemn mood, training all of them. The song is composed by Vishal-Sheykhar, sung by B Praak, and written by Kumaar.

Siddharth Anand shares, "Heer Aasmani is a track that's dedicated to the special squad of Air Dragons coming together. The song showcases the crew bonding, both during briefing and training sessions as well as during their downtime. The theme of Heer Aasmani is an air force pilot expressing their unconditional love for the skies, their passion; a love so pure that it is almost unfathomable to those on the ground."

“Heer Aasmani has a very unique flavour. My vision was to have a song that is modern in presentation, but has rustic vocals. The song beautifully came together, complete with an addictive guitar riff along with rooted vocals by B Praak. The end result is an unexpected synergy of music forms coming together in a soulful rendition,” he added.

About Fighter

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter promises high-octane action.

Recently, the makers unveiled the official teaser of the film which received a good response from the fans. The 1-minute-14-second teaser features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil Kapoor as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country. Karan was missing from the teaser. The teaser showcased the lead cast flying high in their jets and doing some aerial stunts.

It also shared a glimpse of a party track featuring the lead cast and a smouldering kissing scene featuring the lead pair – Hrithik and Deepika. The teaser ended on a high note with the tune of Sujlam Suflam playing in the background as Hrithik unfurled a Tricolour from his aircraft.

The film is primarily shot at air bases in India with real Sukhoi's Indian fighter planes. It will hit the theatres on January 25.

