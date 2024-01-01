Siddharth Anand debunks rumours that Fighter is 3 hours long, reveals actual runtime

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand has clarified the run time of his upcoming film Fighter, weeks ahead of its release. His clarification comes amid rumours that the film is more than three hours long. Fighter stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. (Also Read | January 2024 upcoming movies: Fighter, Kalki 2898 AD, Merry Christmas, Main Atal Hoon and more) Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in Fighter.

What Siddharth said about Fighter fun time

Earlier, there were reports that the run time would be three hours and 10 minutes. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Siddharth wrote, "#Fighter run time rumours. Real run time is under 2 hours 40 minutes." Presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter promises adrenaline-pumping action.

About Fighter

Recently, the makers unveiled the official teaser of the film, which received a good response from the fans. The one-minute 14-second teaser features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country.

More about Fighter

The teaser showcased the lead cast flying high in their jets and doing some aerial stunts. The teaser ended with the tune of Vande Mataram playing in the background as Hrithik unfurled a Tricolour from his aircraft.

The film is primarily shot at air bases in India with real Sukhois, Indian fighter planes. It will hit theatres on January 25, 2024. Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi are also a part of the film. Hrithik and Siddharth have collaborated on films like Bang Bang (2014) and the 2019 hit War. Deepika Padukone and Siddharth worked together in Pathaan. Fighter marks Deepika's first on-screen collaboration with Hrithik.

What Siddharth said about Fighter

Earlier, Siddharth had said in a statement as quoted by news agency PTI, “The teaser launch is an exciting prelude to the spectacle we aim to bring to the screen. It's just a fraction of the drama and intensity that the movie encapsulates.”

He had added, "This glimpse hints at the meticulous craft, from the exhilarating aerial sequences to the powerful performances by our talented cast. We're thrilled to unveil this glimpse and set the stage for the thrilling spectacle that awaits audiences on January 25th, 2024."

