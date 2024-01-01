January 2024 upcoming movies: Fighter, Kalki 2898 AD, Merry Christmas, Main Atal Hoon and more

As we embark on a new year, multiple film industries have several movies lined up for release in January 2024. Fans are eagerly awaiting films such as Fighter, Kalki 2898 AD, Merry Christmas, Main Atal Hoon, among others. As the list continues, we bring you an interesting lineup of films that you can look forward to in January 2024. (Also Read | Year Ender 2023--Fighter, Kalki 2898 AD to Merry Christmas, Emergency: Big Hindi movie releases of 2024) Stills from Kalki 2898 AD, Merry Christmas, an Fighter.

Check out the full list here:

1) Fighter

Directed by Sidharth Anand, the film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. The film also features Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi and Sanjeeda Shaikh. Presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter promises adrenaline-pumping action. In Fighter, Hrithik stars as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky, fighting for the country. The film will hit theatres on January 25, 2024.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

2) Kalki 2898 AD

The upcoming sci-fi action film has been helmed by Nag Ashwin. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Disha Patani in lead roles. The film is set to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024. It is expected to be a mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacular set in the future. The grand unveiling of Kalki 2898 AD took place at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), where the film captivated audiences with its visionary concept and strong visuals.

3) Merry Christmas

Starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles, the film will release on January 12, 2024. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, Merry Christmas is a genre-defying tale. Merry Christmas is shot in two languages, with different supporting actors. The Hindi version co-stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand. The Tamil version has Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles. Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte will be seen in cameos.

4) Main Atal Hoon

The upcoming biopic is based on late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It will hit the theatres on January 19, 2024. Helmed by director Ravi Jadhav, Main Atal Hoon features Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role. The film is co-written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav.

5) Guntur Kaaram

Fronted by Mahesh Babu, the film has been directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film is touted to be an action drama, which also stars Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakashraj, and Sunil. Previously, the actor and the director collaborated for blockbuster hits Athadu and Khaleja. After the long wait of 12 years, the duo is all set to reunite once again for a big-budget project. The movie is slated to hit theatres on January 13, 2024. The film was tentatively titled SSMB28.

6) Lal Salaam

Helmed by Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa, the film stars the actor in the special role. The makers announced that the film will be released in theatres during the festival of Pongal in January 2024. Recently, Lyca Productions shared a poster on X featuring Rajinikanth and Vishnu Vishal with an old tomb in the background. Earlier, Aishwaryaa shared the first-look poster on Instagram and it showed Rajinikanth as Moideen Bhai walking in the middle of what is believed to be communal riots in Bombay (now Mumbai) in 1993. The film also features Vikranth.

Rajinikanth in a still from Lal Salaam.

7) Ruslaan

Produced by KK Radhamohan and directed by Katyayan Shivpuri, the film stars Aayush Sharma, Sushrii Mishraa, Vidya Malavade and Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles. The film has been shot across India and Azerbaijan. On his birthday, Aayush announced the official release date on Instagram. He treated his fans with an intriguing motion poster which featured his wounded face alongside a guitar and a gun. The film will release in theatres on January 12.

8) The Book of Clarence

The film, an epic biblical comedy-drama, will release in theatres on January 12, 2024. It has been written and directed by Jeymes Samuel. The movie is set in the 29 AD Jerusalem. It stars LaKeith Stanfield, Omar Sy, Anna Dio, David Oyelowo, Teyana Taylor, Caleb McLaughlin, James McAvoy, and Benedict Cumberbatch.

9) Mean Girls

Directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr, Mean Girls is a musical comedy. It is based on the Broadway musical of the same name, which in turn is based on the 2004 teen comedy film. In the film, Cady Heron, played by Angourie Rice, is the new girl in school. She infiltrates the group of Regina George (played by Renee Rapp). The film also features Christopher Briney, Auliʻi Cravalho, Bebe Wood, Jaquel Spivrey, Tina Fey, Avantika Vandanapu, Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps and Tim Meadows. The film will release in theatres on January 12, 2024.

10) Do Patti

The film will stream on Netflix in January 2024. Starring Kajol and Kriti Sanon, the film is billed as a captivating mystery thriller set in the hills of north India. The movie is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi. Do Patti is the maiden production of Kriti and writer Kanika Dhillon's newly-launched banners Blue Butterfly Films and Kathha Pictures, respectively. The film marks the second collaboration between Kajol and Kriti after Rohit Shetty’s 2015 film Dilwale.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place