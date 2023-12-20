Year Ender 2023--Fighter, Kalki 2898 AD to Merry Christmas, Emergency: Big Hindi movie releases of 2024

The year 2023 witnessed many hit releases, including Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, Salman Khan's Tiger 3, and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal among other films. Filmmakers in Bollywood have already lined up a host of films that will release next year. As the year comes to an end, we bring you a list of Hindi films that you can look forward to in 2024. (Also Read | Fighter song Sher Khul Gaye: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's party number is a certified banger) 2024 will see releases such as Fighter, Singham Again, Kalki 2898 AD and Merry Christmas.

Check out which ten movies made it to the list:

1) Fighter

Directed by Sidharth Anand, the film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. The film also features Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi and Sanjeeda Shaikh. Presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter promises adrenaline-pumping action. In Fighter, Hrithik stars as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky, fighting for the country. The film will hit theatres on January 25, 2024.

2) Singham Again

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. It is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise and is all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Independence Day 2024. Singham was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by Singham Returns in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits.

3) Kalki 2898 AD

The upcoming sci-fi action film has been helmed by Nag Ashwin. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Disha Patani in lead roles. The film is set to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024. It is expected to be a mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacular set in the future. The grand unveiling of Kalki 2898 AD took place at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), where the film captivated audiences with its visionary concept and strong visuals.

4) Merry Christmas

Starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles, the film will release on January 12, 2024. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, Merry Christmas is a genre-defying tale. Merry Christmas is shot in two languages, with different supporting actors. The Hindi version co-stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand. The Tamil version has Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles. Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte will be seen in cameos.

5) Yodha

Starring Sidharth Malhotra, the film will arrive in theatres on March 15, 2024. The film is directed by debutant duo Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre. Filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Shashank Khaitan's Mentor Disciple Films have backed the movie. Yodha has been produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank. It also features Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani.

6) Emergency

The release of the period drama film, starring Kangana Ranaut as late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, has been pushed to 2024. Taking to X, Kangana had recently a post and added that a decision was taken 'to shift Emergency to next year (2024). New release date will be announced soon.' Emergency marks Kangana's first solo directorial film. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

7) Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

The upcoming action thriller film has been helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. It will hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024. The film has been shot across Scotland, London, India and the UAE.

8) Welcome To The Jungle

Starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, the film will release in theatres on December 20, 2024. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie also features Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, and Shreyas Talpade. Backed by Jio Studios, it is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Firoz A Nadiadwallah under Base Industries Group.

9) Metro In Dino

Helmed by Anurag Basu, the anthology film stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on March 29, 2024. The film will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based in contemporary times.

10) Main Atal Hoon

The upcoming biopic drama is based on late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It will hit the theatres on January 19, 2024. Helmed by director Ravi Jadhav, Main Atal Hoon features Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role. The film is co-written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav.

