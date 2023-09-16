Imran Khan says Akshay Kumar's forearms 'are as thick as my calves', calls Sonakshi Sinha 'devoid of self-importance'

Imran Khan has penned a long post on his 2013 film Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara and praised his co-stars Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Imran revealed how he ‘took a lot of styling cues from Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff’. He also responded to his fans and trolls in the comment section of the post. (Also Read | Imran Khan says seeing positivity for him on social media feels ‘unnatural', searched for negative comments on Reddit)

Imran shares pics from Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara sets

Imran Khan talked about Sonakshi Sinha and Akshay Kumar.

Imran shared several pictures from the sets of the film. In the first photo, he sat on a bike and looked at the camera. He was seen holding Sonakshi Sinha's hand in the second photo. The third picture was an action scene featuring him and Akshay Kumar. The last picture, a BTS from the sets, showed Imran, Sonakshi, and Akshay standing next to a small plane. All of them wore a white T-shirt that read, “Once Upon A Time in IPL”. They smiled as they held one another and looked at the camera.

Imran talks about the film

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Once Upon Ay Time in Mumbai Dobaara (that's the official spelling, zoom in on the poster if you don't believe me) was a tricky film. It was perceived and marketed as a gangster movie, but I had always seen it as a tragic romance; while the characters are gangsters, the plot is entirely driven by the love story, not the cops vs robbers stuff. I was excited about the retro vibe of the film, and I took a lot of styling cues from Anil Kapoor (Mashaal) and Jackie Shroff (Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri) in their 80's glory. I grew out my sideburns and moustache in an attempt to be authentic... but it was not to be."

Imran also talks about Gori Tere Pyaar Mein

He also said, "While I was initially scheduled to wrap shooting on this film in January 2013, and begin the shoot for Gori Tere Pyaar Mein the next month, the schedules stretched till August of that year, and we were still on set filming scenes two weeks before release! This meant that after filming about 30% of my scenes, I had to shave and get a haircut so I could start GTPM, and complete the rest of OUATIM with hair extensions, fake sideburns and a glued-on moustache. It's easy to catch, now that you're looking for it!"

Imran praises Sonakshi, Akshay

"The film was not very well received upon release, and I shouldered most of the responsibility... but that never tarnished the affection I felt for my teammates. @akshaykumar was the very definition of Movie Star cool, and is probably the strongest human being I've met in real life... this dude's forearms are as thick as my calves, seriously. And I loved @aslisona from the first day. Fearless and unrestrained as an actor, and utterly devoid of any self-importance," he concluded.

Imran responds to fans, schools trolls

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Please come back already! Really miss your movies, Imran." A person reacted and replied, "Get a grip. He can’t act" and "He’s still a crap actor". Imran responded, "Why are you following a loser like me?"

Another fan said, "Now I really can't wait to see which film you are up to for your comeback. I wanna see latest BTS pics and videos, throwbacks are great but more excited to see present bts too. Can you post something about what you are shooting or gonna shoot." He replied, "I promise, the moment I can officially tell you anything, I will."

About Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara

Released in 2013, it is a gangster film directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures. A sequel to 2010's Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, the film also has Sonali Bendre in a special appearance.

About Imran's films

Imran made his foray into acting with the hit film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na in 2008. After featuring in films like Kidnap, Luck, Delhi Belly, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Ekk Main Aur Ekk Tu, Break ke Baad, and I Hate Love Storys among others, Imran disappeared from the public eye and quit acting. His last release was Katti Batti in 2015.

