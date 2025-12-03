Imran Khan returns to Bollywood with Aamir Khan, Vir Das' Happy Patel, fans thrilled at 'Delhi Belly reunion'

Actor Imran Khan has spoken about his impending return to the big screen after a hiatus of over a decade for a while now. And it was unclear when it might happen, as some of his projects were shuffled around. But now, the announcement of Vir Das’ directorial debut, Happy Patel, has put speculations to rest. The announcement video features a sizzle reel of shots from the film, giving a good look at Imran, who appears to be in the film in a cameo. Imran Khan is returning to Bollywood after 10 years with Happy Patel.

Imran Khan's Bollywood comeback

Happy Patel is a quirky spy film that sees Vir don the director’s hat for the first time. A 15-second teaser at the end of the announcement video reveals some of Vir’s looks from the film, along with a wide shot of Imran Khan sporting long tresses and looking into the camera menacingly. Fans of the actor spotted the blink-and-you-miss-it appearance in the video, and shared screengrabs on social media. “Imran Khan back in Bollywood,” exclaimed a post on Reddit. Imran’s last big screen appearance was the 2015 film Katti Batti, after which he took an indefinite hiatus.

Fans react

Reacting to his return to the big screen, one fan wrote, “I'm happy he's doing a fun film and didn't force himself to have that typical male lead loverboy type comeback, excited for this and If it doesn't rely heavily on stereotypes it would be a fun film.” Another added, “Good to see he is back.”

Happy Patel is produced by Aamir Khan and directed by Vir Das. The last time the two collaborated was in Delhi Belly, the 2011 film that starred Imran in the lead. One fan wrote, “Best teaser in a long time! Delhi Belly vibes! Aamir is back 🔥🔥.” Another echoed the sentiment and wrote, “Loving the Delhi Belly reunion.”

Even Vir Das joined in on the fun. As a fan praised the Delhi Belly reunion, the actor-director feigned ignorance and tweeted in response: “Wait…Imran is in this movie??”

Imran debuted as an actor with the 2007 hit Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, but could not replicate its success. He appeared in films like I Hate Luv Storys, Break Ke Baad, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, and Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobaara, but did not achieve solo success at the box office.

Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Happy Patel is directed by Vir Das, and stars Vir and Mona Singh in the lead roles. The film will release in theatres on 16 January 2026.