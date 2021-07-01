Imran Khan's Delhi Belly director Abhinay Deo on his decision to quit acting: 'He refused a couple of my films'

Delhi Belly director Abhinay Deo, on the 10th anniversary of the film's release, has expressed his dismay at Imran Khan's decision to quit acting. Abhinay said that he was 'taken aback' when he first heard the news and that Imran had even turned down the opportunity to reunite with him on another project.

In an interview, Abhinay Deo said that he is sure Imran will find another outlet for his creativity. Imran Khan, the nephew of actor Aamir Khan, made his debut in 2008 with Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. His last film was 2015's Katti Batti, co-starring Kangana Ranaut.

"I felt sad as I have high regard for that man. He is a great guy and there is anyway a shortage of good people in this world," Abhinay told SpotboyE. "He is one of the good guys and he should be there in this industry. He is a talented guy, whether in front of the camera or behind it. He is a trained filmmaker and a writer too. I feel he should get his creativity out in any form that he can. But I did feel bad that he did not want to act anymore."

He added, “As a matter of fact, Imran refused a couple of my films because he said he was stopping acting and I was taken aback a bit by that, otherwise he would have been a part of one of my films four years back. But he didn’t want to go down that route at all as he was reinventing himself. I think every person has a process and I am sure we will see some spectacular work from him in the future."

In November, Imran's friend, actor Akshay Oberoi, was the first to confirm rumours that he'd quit acting. He'd told Navbharat Times, "See, Imran Khan has left acting at the moment. As far as I know, there is a better writer and director inside Imran, I do not know when he will direct his film himself, I am not going to put any pressure, but as a friend, I think so he will direct his film soon. Also, when Imran directs, I know he will make a wonderful film because his sensibility and understanding of cinema is very high.”

In these years, Imran has also gone through problems in his marriage with Avantika. Rumours of their separation first emerged in 2019, and neither of them has commented on it. Imran was photographed at his cousin, Zayn Marie's wedding, which he officiated earlier this year. Last month, he was spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai, with his daughter Imara.