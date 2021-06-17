Imran Khan makes rare appearance at the beach with daughter Imara. Watch video

Actor Imran Khan spent a rainy day at a Mumbai beach with his daughter Imara. They were spotted by the paparazzi on Thursday.

Imran Khan was seen in a black raincoat, a face mask and dark gumboots. Imara wore a bright pink raincoat over her dress and also wore pink gumboots. They were seen with his sister, who was carrying an umbrella. As the paparazzi asked about his wellbeing, Imran appeared to be asking them to clear the way. He quickly got to his car and left the beach.





Imran's fans were surprised to see him after a long time. "Seeing him after a decade," commented a fan. Another joked, "So who is taking care of Pakistan?," referring to his namesake, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan. Another fan wrote, "I feel like I can hear Kabhi Kabhi adity in the background Can you guys hear."

Imran made his acting debut with his uncle Aamir Khan's production, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa. He later starred in films such as Delhi Belly and Gori Tere Pyar Mein.

Imran has reportedly separated from his wife Avantika Malik. They got married in 2011. Rumours of their separation gained steam in 2019 although neither Imran nor Avantika have commented on it. Avantika often shares posts on being hurt and abandoned on Instagram. In June 2019, Imran was asked about it at an event when he said, “How can you ask such a question at an event like this?”

Imran’s friend Akshay Oberoi also confirmed last year that Imran has quit acting. “My best friend in Bollywood is Imran Khan, who is no longer an actor because he has quit acting. Imran is my closest friend, whom I can get up at 4 am and call. Me and Imran have been with each other for almost 18 years, we studied acting together at Kishore Acting School in Andheri West,” Akshay had said.