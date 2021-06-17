Saif Ali Khan poses as rockstar, Ananya Panday has 'cutest photo' in Dabboo Ratnani's calendar. See here

Photographer Dabboo Ratnani recently unveiled his shots for his annual celebrity calendar. Several actors including Saif Ali Khan, Vidya Balan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sunny Leone, Vijay Deverakonda, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal and Tara Sutaria shot for the 2021 calendar.

Saif Ali Khan sported a rockstar look for the shoot, wearing an all-black ensemble with a sleeveless biker jacket, and black sunglasses. Sharing the picture on his Instagram account, Dabboo Ratnani had captioned it, "Rock On & Stay Sexy." In one of the Behind The Scenes (BTS) video, Saif is heard saying, "I think my shot is quite rock-n-roll. It has a flash of red in there, and it’s very in tune with how I’m feeling.”

Ananya Panday wore a navy blue bralette paired with an oversized checked shirt and blue shorts. She posed with Dabboo's dog Flash. He shared the post on his Instagram account and captioned, "It’s The Cutest Photo You Will See On The Internet Today." Ananya also shared the photo and wrote, "Flash stealing my signature pose."

Ananya Panday wore a navy blue bralette paired with an oversized checked shirt and blue shorts.





Vidya Balan donned on a floral outfit with full-length sleeves and thigh-high slit. She opted for minimal makeup and left her hair loose. Sharing the picture on Instagram, she captioned it, "There is no WiFi in the forest, but you will find a better connection." Dabboo shared the post on his Instagram account and wrote, "beyond stunning" as the caption.

Abhishek Bachchan also wore an all-black attire. He sported a coat over a turtleneck sweater. Dabboo shared his picture on Instagram and captioned, "Live As If The Spotlight Is Always On You! Exceptional Shot of AB."

Abhishek Bachchan also wore an all-black attire.

Kiara Advani posed in the sand for a black-and-white photo. Her hair is loose and she appears to have posed topless for the picture. On his Instagram account, Dabboo captioned her picture, "Sandy Toes & Sun-kissed Nose ! Absolutely Stunning & Ethereal Beauty Kiara Advani."

Kiara Advani posed in the sand for a black-and-white photo.

Sunny Leone stripped down for her photo, wore stilettos and posed with only an oversized hat. She wore minimal make-up as she leaned against a pillar to pose. Dabboo shared the picture on Instagram and wrote, "Sunshine Is Great For the Soul, But Make Sure To Wear A Big Hat! Scorching Hot & Stunning Shot of Sunny Leone @sunnyleone for #dabbooratnanicalendar #2021." She also shared the photo with and captioned it, "Summer is here!!"

Sunny Leone stripped down for her photo, wore stilettos and posed with only an oversized hat.

Here are some more pictures from Dabboo's shoot:

Tara Sutaria captioned it, "Here it is!!! My debut shot for the #dabbooratnanicalendar2021."

Vicky Kaushal shared the picture on his Instagram account.

Vijay Deverakonda took to Instagram and shared a black and white picture of himself riding a bike.

Earlier this week, Vijay Deverakonda took to Instagram and shared a black and white picture of himself riding a bike. He sported messy hair and was seen wearing a white vest with denim. He captioned it, "Your Beast Boy!"

Also Read: KRK calls Kangana Ranaut ‘deedi’ in new post, hits out at ‘idiots’ for pointing out he is older

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal sharing the picture on his Instagram account wrote, "We on a hattrick now @dabbooratnani !!! Such a pleasure again to be a part of your calendar."

Sharing her picture on Instagram, Tara Sutaria captioned it, "Here it is!!! My debut shot for the #dabbooratnanicalendar2021."