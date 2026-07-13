Imtiaz Ali's daughter Ida Ali gets engaged to longtime boyfriend, shares glimpse of beach proposal

Love is in the air for filmmaker and writer Ida Ali. The daughter of acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali said "yes" to longtime boyfriend Krish Agarwal, and announced their engagement with a swoon-worthy video from what appeared to be an intimate beachside proposal.

Ida Ali gets engaged

Unlike Ida Ali, Krish has largely stayed away from the spotlight.

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On Sunday, Ida took to Instagram to share a dreamy clip which captured the couple's special moment and quickly won over fans online.

The video keeps things understated yet heartwarming. It opens with a shot of a quiet beach nestled against mountains, following which Ida lifts her hand to flaunt her diamond ring. She is then seen smiling and briefly covers her mouth as the reality sinks in. Moments later, Krish also joined her in the frame, and the couple seals the memory with a happy selfie against the picturesque backdrop.

Sharing the video, Ida captioned the post, “01/07/26 11pm Ytresand”, revealing that the proposal took place at 11 pm on July 1 in Ytresand.

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{{^usCountry}} Later, Ida shared a series of photos from the proposal, offering a closer look at the special moment. The pictures capture Krish going down on one knee as he popped the question, while an overjoyed Ida reacted with visible excitement. One particularly heartwarming frame shows her beaming in surprise as Krish holds out the engagement ring. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later, Ida shared a series of photos from the proposal, offering a closer look at the special moment. The pictures capture Krish going down on one knee as he popped the question, while an overjoyed Ida reacted with visible excitement. One particularly heartwarming frame shows her beaming in surprise as Krish holds out the engagement ring. {{/usCountry}}

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As soon as Ida shared the happy news, the comments section was flooded with congratulatory wishes from friends and fans alike. Among those celebrating the couple were Main Vaapas Aaunga co-stars Sharvari and Vedang Raina, who joined others in sending their love and best wishes to the newly engaged pair. Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, Manjari Fadnis and Aaliyah Kashyap also congratulated Ida and Krish.

Unlike Ida, Krish has largely stayed away from the spotlight. However, he has been a familiar face on her social media over the years, with Ida occasionally sharing glimpses of their vacations, celebrations, and other personal milestones. While the engagement has now been made official, the couple is yet to reveal any details about their wedding plans.

More about Ida

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Ida has studied filmmaking at California's Chapman University: Dodge College Of Film And Media Arts. In 2021, she made a short film on YouTube featuring Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah. She made the short film for her school project and talked about it in her Instagram stories. The three-and-a-half-minute-long film, titled Gayatri starred Aaliyah in the titular role. In 2017, Ida wrote and directed her first short film titled Lift. Imtiaz shared the short film on Facebook. Ida is the daughter of Imtiaz and Preety Ali. Imtiaz and Preety got divorced in 2012.