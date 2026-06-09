Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga is a ‘hard-hitting, relevant’ film, says Aaliyah Kashyap: ‘Loved it even more 2nd time’

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's upcoming romantic drama Main Vaapas Aaunga is already generating positive word-of-mouth ahead of its theatrical release on June 12. Among those praising the film is content creator Aaliyah Kashyap, who revealed that she has already watched the film twice and was even more impressed on her second viewing.

Aaliyah Kashyap reviews Main Vaapas Aaunga

Aaliyah Kashyap reviews Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga.

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On Monday, Aaliyah took to Instagram and, sharing a poster of the film displayed inside a cinema hall, wrote, "Main Vaapas Aaunga in theatres this Friday. A beautiful and hard-hitting story with powerful performances and amazing music. A story very important and relevant today. This was my second watch and I loved it even more this time. 10/10."

Aaliyah Kashyap reviews Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga.

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{{^usCountry}} Before Aaliyah, Ektaa Kapoor had also taken to X in May to heap praise on Imtiaz's film. She said Imtiaz Ali "is in top form" and called A.R. Rahman's music in the film "pure magic". She added, "This film leaves you with a heart-wrenching kind of love, the kind two people must have felt in a time when there were no mobile phones, no digital media… just longing, patience, and emotions that stayed forever." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before Aaliyah, Ektaa Kapoor had also taken to X in May to heap praise on Imtiaz's film. She said Imtiaz Ali "is in top form" and called A.R. Rahman's music in the film "pure magic". She added, "This film leaves you with a heart-wrenching kind of love, the kind two people must have felt in a time when there were no mobile phones, no digital media… just longing, patience, and emotions that stayed forever." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ektaa had also praised Diljit Dosanjh's "restrained performance" and called Vedang Raina a "surprise package" in the film. She wrote, "What an outstanding breakout performance! I had seen him in The Archies and liked him there, but here he's truly in top form. He is unbelievably charming, and as a sardarji, he is absolutely going to win hearts! So impressed with what he has done in this film. #Sharvari is absolutely beautiful on screen. Her eyes express every emotion with so much grace and honesty. She has such a strong presence, and she's definitely someone we'll look forward to seeing in many more films." About Main Vaapas Aaunga {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ektaa had also praised Diljit Dosanjh's "restrained performance" and called Vedang Raina a "surprise package" in the film. She wrote, "What an outstanding breakout performance! I had seen him in The Archies and liked him there, but here he's truly in top form. He is unbelievably charming, and as a sardarji, he is absolutely going to win hearts! So impressed with what he has done in this film. #Sharvari is absolutely beautiful on screen. Her eyes express every emotion with so much grace and honesty. She has such a strong presence, and she's definitely someone we'll look forward to seeing in many more films." About Main Vaapas Aaunga {{/usCountry}}

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The film is set during the Partition era and marks Imtiaz Ali's second collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh after Amar Singh Chamkila. Backed by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, along with Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films, the film also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari in key roles.

It is scheduled to release in theatres on June 12, clashing with three other films — Bharat Bhagya Vidhata starring Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee's Governor: The Silent Saviour, and Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past directed by Vikram Bhatt.

Recently, A.R. Rahman performed live at the Attari Border during a special Beating Retreat ceremony. The event, titled Jai Ho – A Musical Salute to the Bravehearts, also served as a promotional event for Main Vaapas Aaunga. During the programme, Imtiaz spoke about the film and said, "I am privileged to be a part of this troupe, and it is magical that this event is around Main Vaapas Aaunga, a film that originates from the making of the border during the Partition of 1947. Not only homes and lives were lost, but hearts were broken as well. We bring a message of love because, ultimately, only love sustains us."

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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