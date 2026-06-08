Main Vaapas Aaunga makes history at Attari Border as A.R. Rahman performs; Imtiaz Ali hails ‘solidarity and love’. Watch

The Attari Border hosted a significant first: A.R. Rahman performed live there for the first time, as part of a special Beating Retreat ceremony on Sunday. The event, called Jai Ho – A Musical Salute to the Bravehearts, also served to promote Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga. Framed as a tribute to the BSF and India’s armed forces, the evening drew thousands to the JCP Stadium L-R: Mohit Chauhan, Imtiaz Ali, Vedang Raina and AR Rahman at Attari Border.

A historic evening at the Attari border At the Attari Border, known for its Beating Retreat ceremony, a musical tribute unfolded to honour the bravery and sacrifice of BSF personnel. The evening began with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, Ananya Birla of Birla Studios, actor Vedang Raina, and producer Mohit Choudhary of Window Seat Films welcoming the audience. They thanked the BSF and dedicated their film’s upcoming music album to India’s armed forces.

The team described the event as both a remembrance and a celebration of unity—deeply connected to the emotional core of Main Vaapas Aaunga, a film rooted in stories from the Partition era.

A.R. Rahman leads a powerful musical journey The musical performance opened with A.R. Rahman’s soulful rendition of Chanda Suraj Lakhon Taare, before moving into songs from Main Vaapas Aaunga.

Maskara was performed by Nilanjana Ghosh and Vedang Raina, while Ishq Mastana brought together Mohit Chauhan, Pooja Tiwari, and Nargis. The evening closed with AR Rahman’s iconic Maa Tujhe Salaam, turning the venue into a shared space of pride and quiet feeling.