Imtiaz Ali reacts to clash with Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhagya Vidhata: ‘We announced first’

Imtiaz Ali is all set to bring back another memorable love story with Main Vaapas Aaunga. The film stars Sharvari, Vedang Raina, Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah in lead roles. Recently, Imtiaz Ali opened up about his film clashing with three other highly anticipated projects — Bharat Bhagya Vidhata starring Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee’s Governor: The Silent Saviour, and Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past directed by Vikram Bhatt — all scheduled to release on June 12.

Imtiaz on clash with Kangana's film

Imtiaz Ali and Kangana Ranaut's films will release on June 12.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Imtiaz shared that he had announced his film’s release date first by locking June 12, but later the makers of other films announced their projects on the same date. Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Imtiaz Ali said, “These things are not in control. We announced first. Usually, in the film industry, there’s a kind of bhaichara like ‘meri film aarahi hai toh tu mat aa, next baar aaja’ and that kind of thing, and it usually works. This is the first time I am hearing that other movies are also coming out on that day. But, if that is going to be the case, then so be it."

Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer of Main Vaapas Aaunga, which showcased a layered love story unfolding across the present and the past. The trailer shows an ailing Naseeruddin Shah narrating his unfinished love story with Sharvari’s character to Diljit Dosanjh’s character. Vedang Raina plays the younger version of Naseeruddin Shah’s character. The film is set against the backdrop of the Partition era.

About Main Vaapas Aaunga

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Speaking about the emotional core of the film at the trailer launch, Imtiaz Ali said, “What have we left behind? What is the love that we carried in our hearts when we crossed the river of time? “Main Vaapas Aaunga is a personal story of love and longing which remained in someone’s heart for 78 years after the partition of the country. It is also an echo of hundreds of stories that I heard from the veteran generation that has seen partition with their own eyes. “The film looks back from a contemporary point of view at the heart beats of a dynamic generation. I feel privileged and grateful to get the chance to work on this story and make this film." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking about the emotional core of the film at the trailer launch, Imtiaz Ali said, “What have we left behind? What is the love that we carried in our hearts when we crossed the river of time? “Main Vaapas Aaunga is a personal story of love and longing which remained in someone’s heart for 78 years after the partition of the country. It is also an echo of hundreds of stories that I heard from the veteran generation that has seen partition with their own eyes. “The film looks back from a contemporary point of view at the heart beats of a dynamic generation. I feel privileged and grateful to get the chance to work on this story and make this film." {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

About Bharat Bhagya Vidhata and Governor

Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhagya Vidhata will showcase the heroism of hospital staff during a terror attack. Earlier, Kangana had revealed that the film would bring to light the untold stories of India’s real heroes. She had shared the film’s poster and wrote, “Extraordinary story of ordinary people! The story of the night, when humanity stood taller than fear. When responsibility became sacrifice. When unity became duty. And courage saved lives. The untold story of India’s real heroes.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee’s Governor: The Silent Saviour will be a political-economic thriller. Manoj will play the role of A. Ramanan, an RBI Governor tasked with saving India from bankruptcy during the 1990s economic crisis. The film is directed by Chinmay Mandlekar.

Vikram Bhatt’s Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past is the sequel to the 2011 film Haunted – 3D. It stars Mimoh Chakraborty in the lead role alongside Chetna Pande and Shruti Prakash.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON