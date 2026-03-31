I'd like to thank them for bringing audiences to theatres: Imtiaz Ali praises Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has expressed his gratitude to the team of Dhurandhar for increasing footfall in theatres through their film. Speaking at the International Film Festival of Delhi 2026, Imtiaz expressed his happiness over the film's massive theatrical reception. He also admitted that he hasn't watched the movie yet. Imtiaz Ali has only good things to say about Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2.

Imtiaz Ali thanks Dhurandhar team for this reason As quoted by news agency ANI, Imtiaz said, "I have not seen Dhurandhar yet, but I know that there are many beautiful things in it. People liked it a lot. I would like to thank them for bringing audiences to theatres, and I hope it continues. I would like to congratulate the Dhurandhar team."

Imtiaz opens up about his new film Imtiaz is also set to return to the big screens with a love story titled Main Vaapas Aaunga. The movie also stars Diljit Dosanjh, marking the back-to-back collaboration of the actor-director duo after Amar Singh Chamkila in 2024.

"Working with an artist like Diljit is always very inspiring, and this is the first time that I am working with an actor twice, one after the other, in a film. This is my good fortune. Both these films, 'Amar Singh Chamkeela' and 'Main Vaapas Aaunga', are on a particular topic and in both of them Diljit Dosanjh has worked from his heart," added Imtiaz.

About Main Vaapas Aaunga Apart from Diljit, Main Vaapas Aaunga also stars Vedang Raina, Sharvari and Naseeruddin Shah in the lead roles. In the film, Vedang portrays a younger Naseer, while Sharvari plays his lover. As per the teaser, the makers describe the movie as a story of "love and longing" set against the backdrop of the partition of India and Pakistan in 1947.

The music of the film is composed by AR Rahman, while the lyrics have been penned by Irshad Kamil. The movie is jointly produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Mohit Choudhary, and Shibhasish Sarkar under the banner of Window Seat Film and presented by Applause Entertainment. The movie is slated to hit theatres on June 12.

All about Dhurandhar 2 The first part of the film was released in theatres on December 5 last year. The film followed an undercover Indian intelligence agent, played by Ranveer Singh, who infiltrated Karachi's criminal syndicates and political power structures in Pakistan to dismantle a terror network targeting India.

Set in Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles, Dhurandhar revolved around covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The sequel charted the rise of Ranveer's character, Hamza Ali Mazari, in the Karachi underworld, while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually becomes a covert operative.

The movie also starred Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, among others. Dhurandhar The Revenge is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. The film was released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.