Imtiaz Ali reveals he was kidnapped by local gang during his college days in Delhi, reveals how he escaped

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali recently shared a shocking incident from his college days, revealing that he was once abducted from his Delhi hostel by a local gang in the middle of the night. What began as a dispute over a political poster soon escalated into a frightening ordeal, though an unexpected twist eventually helped him escape unharmed. Imtiaz Ali recalls how he was once kidnapped during college days. (Virender Singh Negi/ANI)

Imtiaz Ali recalls being abducted from the hostel Imtiaz graduated from Hindu College in 1993. During a conversation on Unfiltered with Samdish, he revisited the episode from his college days and shared how a seemingly minor disagreement on campus escalated into a late-night confrontation. He recalled being abducted from his hostel in Delhi by a local gang.

He said, "At that time, there was the usual NSUI versus ABVP rivalry in universities. Someone had put up a poster on the wall of my hostel. I told them not to put it on the front face of the hostel and instead use the side walls. They deliberately pasted it on the front wall. In front of them, I removed it and put it up on the side. They left. A few days later, around 2 am, one of my hostel mates came and told me to run because those people were coming. They arrived and said, ‘Come with us.’ I asked where, but they had come in a cycle rickshaw to take me away."

He revealed that the group forced him into a cycle rickshaw and took him to a government-quarters-type place. According to Imtiaz, a gang leader associated with a political organisation questioned him about the incident. The filmmaker explained that he had not torn the poster. Instead, he had merely removed it from the front wall of the hostel and placed it elsewhere because he felt it spoiled the appearance of the building.

Recalling how he finally escaped, Imtiaz said, "The gang leader then asked one of his men whether I had torn the poster. He replied, ‘It’s the same thing. Whether he removed it or tore it, it’s the same.’ The gang leader got angry and said, ‘You told me he had torn the poster, and now you’re saying he only removed it?' They got into an argument, and the gang leader slapped his own man twice for lying to him. That’s how I got away."