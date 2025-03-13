Imtiaz Ali reveals Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's IIFA 2025 reunion has led to fans asking him to make Jab We Met 2

Imtiaz Ali on Shahid and Kareena's reunion

Shahid and Kareena attended the press conference for the 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Jaipur last week, which many on social media dubbed as a reunion of Aditya and Geet, their fan-favourite characters from Ali's hit film.

"Actually, I find it very interesting that Shahid and Kareena met up in IIFA and people are talking to me about Jab We Met. Shahid has said that he thinks that I have moved on, but I think that everybody has moved on. It's been a long time since 'Jab We Met'," Ali told PTI.

The film, a romantic drama about a heartbroken businessman and a free-spirited woman, continues to receive love from the audiences and the demand for a sequel is part of it, said the director. "I think we should savour that, and we should not spoil it by coming up with a sequel at all," he said.

"I'm not really planning a movie with Shahid and Kareena per se, but it's great that they met and they're both very fantastic actors. I obviously had the greatest time working with both of them," he added.

Imtiaz Ali's My Melbourne

Ali, also known for movies such as Love Aaj Kal, Rockstar, Tamasha, Highway, and Amar Singh Chamkila, was speaking at the red carpet of I View World Film Festival on Wednesday.

The film gala began with the screening of My Melbourne, an anthology by Ali, Onir, Rima Das, and Kabir Khan. Ali has directed Jules, which focuses on the unlikely friendship between a newlywed food blogger and a homeless woman in Melbourne.

"It's a very inclusive film where diverse voices, diverse kinds of people, genders, nationalities and languages have come together. I'm really looking forward to the outcome of this film. This is going to be released on March 14 on Holi all across India," Ali said about the film.

Organised by Engendered, a trans-national arts and human rights organisation, the festival is being held at the Travancore Palace. It will run till March 16.