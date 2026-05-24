Imtiaz Ali shares how Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone made one memorable shot in Tamasha which was not in script

Tamasha, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, has achieved cult status over the last few years since its release. The Imtiaz Ali film was moderately successful upon release, but its impact has grown with time, with many fans and viewers calling it the director's best work to date. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, the writer-director recalled how one shot with Ranbir and Deepika was shot impromptu, but because it was so truthful, it ended up being included in the final cut of the film.

What Imtiaz shared

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in a still from their 2015 film Tamasha.

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During the chat, Imtiaz opened up about one particular scene from the film when Ranbir and Deepika's characters are in Corsica, simply sitting on a mountain range and enjoying a sunset. The scene has no music and is filled with silence, and Imtiaz shared that it was not something that was written in the script and happened during the shoot.

The scene from Tamasha which featured Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and a beautiful sunset.

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{{^usCountry}} He said, “That shot was not really planned in the film. It just happened like that. The place was there and we were not supposed to go up there because it was dangerous… and I went and climbed up there first to see yeh ho sakta hain kya (can it really happen)? When I reached there I called for Ranbir to come there immediately. The shot was only of him sitting there silently.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said, “That shot was not really planned in the film. It just happened like that. The place was there and we were not supposed to go up there because it was dangerous… and I went and climbed up there first to see yeh ho sakta hain kya (can it really happen)? When I reached there I called for Ranbir to come there immediately. The shot was only of him sitting there silently.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He went on to add, “Then I remember Ranbir saying, ‘Nahi sir main upar nahi chadunga (I will not climb there)!’ So I said yes no need to come here just come a little closer and he anyway came to that spot and sat over there. Then Deepika also came and told her just sit there. I did not even tell them anything, they just felt it. I just rolled the camera!" About Tamasha {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He went on to add, “Then I remember Ranbir saying, ‘Nahi sir main upar nahi chadunga (I will not climb there)!’ So I said yes no need to come here just come a little closer and he anyway came to that spot and sat over there. Then Deepika also came and told her just sit there. I did not even tell them anything, they just felt it. I just rolled the camera!" About Tamasha {{/usCountry}}

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Tamasha is a romantic drama that tracks the life story of Ved (Ranbir Kapoor). He falls in love with a woman named Tara (Deepika Padukone) after spending one week with her on the French island of Corsica, and this journey defines and changes his life forever. Years after this trip, when Tara reconnects with Ved, complications arise. Tamasha delves into the rediscovery of Ved from thereon. The film's music was scored by AR Rahman.

Meanwhile, Imtiaz is gearing up for the release of his next directorial, Main Vaapas Aaunga. It stars Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Sharvari, and is set to release in theatres on June 12.

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