Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in 2018.
In mushy birthday post for Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja reveals his phone wallpaper. See here

  • Anand Ahuja took to Instagram to wish his 'forever wallpaper' Sonam Kapoor a happy birthday on Wednesday.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 12:36 PM IST

Businessman Anand Ahuja on Wednesday took to Instagram to share a special birthday post for his wife, actor Sonam Kapoor, who turned 36 on June 9. In the process, Anand also revealed his phone wallpaper.

He wrote in his caption, "I know how much you love wallpapers - well you’re the only wallpaper I need! Happy Birthday my forever wallpaper @sonamkapoor ❤️ #EverydayPhenomenal." The black-and-white picture showed Sonam and Anand together at an event.


Their friends and colleagues took the opportunity to extend their best wishes to Sonam in the comments section. In her reply to Anand, Sonam wrote, "Hahahahah love you so much."

Earlier in the day, her father, actor Anil Kapoor had also shared a special birthday post for her. "To the girl who chases her dreams and follows her heart... @sonamkapoor , watching you grow everyday has been a dream come true as a parent. I surely got lucky with the best kids. You’re strong when you need to be, kind without fail and always evolving. You have a way of infusing a bit of you in everything and it's one of my favorite things about you," he wrote, adding, "I'm so thankful that you and Anand are safe and healthy and we can't wait to be with you again... Happy Birthday Sonam Beta! Love you and miss you!"

In her response, Sonam wrote, "Love you so so much daddy miss you more than anything else."

Also read: When Sonam Kapoor said her allowance was $40 a week, had to do odd jobs as a student

The actor appeared in a cameo in AK vs AK, starring her father and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Her last starring role was in The Zoya Factor, opposite Dulquer Salmaan. She recently shot for a film titled Blind. Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018. They split their time between India and the UK.

