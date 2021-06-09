Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anil Kapoor wishes daughter Sonam Kapoor on her birthday with childhood pics, she says 'daddy miss you'
Sonam Kapoor celebrates her birthday on Wednesday and her dad, actor Anil Kapoor has shared throwback pics from her childhood.
Sonam Kapoor celebrates her birthday on Wednesday and her dad, actor Anil Kapoor has shared throwback pics from her childhood.
bollywood

Anil Kapoor wishes daughter Sonam Kapoor on her birthday with childhood pics, she says 'daddy miss you'

  • Actor Anil Kapoor has shared a birthday post for daughter Sonam Kapoor. Check them out here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 07:22 AM IST

Actor Anil Kapoor has shared some of the cutest throwback pictures to wish daughter Sonam Kapoor on her birthday on Wednesday. One of the pictures shows Anil holding Sonam in his lap.

The picture also features his wife Sunita. Another picture is from one of Sonam's birthdays and she can be seen eagerly looking at her birthday cake. She is surrounded by her parents, her sister Rhea Kapoor, and a bunch of kids, perhaps gathered to celebrate her birthday. Anil shared one more picture, which is also from one of Sonam's birthdays. Sunita holds Sonam in her arms while Anil touches her forehead. Sonam is dressed in a red lehenga choli paired with matching dupatta for the picture.

Anil shared the pictures of the birthday girl and wrote, "To the girl who chases her dreams and follows her heart... @sonamkapoor , watching you grow everyday has been a dream come true as a parent. I surely got lucky with the best kids. You’re strong when you need to be, kind without fail and always evolving. You have a way of infusing a bit of you in everything and it's one of my favorite things about you."

Adding that he could not be with her for the birthday, Anil further wrote, "I'm so thankful that you and Anand are safe and healthy and we can't wait to be with you again... Happy Birthday Sonam Beta! Love you and miss you!" While Sunita dropped heart emojis on the post, Sonam commented, "Love you so so much daddy miss you more than anything else."

Earlier on Tuesday, Sonam shared a few pictures from a photoshoot and wrote, "I trust the next chapter… because I know the author!" Late in the night, she shared a bunch of pictures of herself and husband Anand Ahuja. She also posted pictures of the flowers and balloons she received from her sister Rhea.

Also read: Kangana visits partially demolished Mumbai office: 'Let me do my work'

Anand also posted a few pictures with Sonam on her birthday and captioned them as, "I know how much you love wallpapers - well you’re the only wallpaper I need! Happy Birthday my forever wallpaper @sonamkapoor #EverydayPhenomenal."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sonam kapoor ahuja birthday sonam kapoor sonam kapoor ahuja anil kapoor + 2 more

Related Stories

Neelam Kothari received a special message from her husband, Samir Soni, and their daughter Ahana.
Neelam Kothari received a special message from her husband, Samir Soni, and their daughter Ahana.
tv

Neelam Kothari gets emotional after watching Samir recall their first meeting

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 01:00 AM IST
  • Neelam Kothari Soni received a special video message from her husband, Samir Soni, during an episode of Super Dancer. Watch her emotional reaction here.
READ FULL STORY
Shanawaz Kabir Khan, who called himself ‘Kolkata’s Shah Rukh Khan’, mimicked Anu Malik during his Indian Idol audition.
Shanawaz Kabir Khan, who called himself ‘Kolkata’s Shah Rukh Khan’, mimicked Anu Malik during his Indian Idol audition.
tv

When ‘Kolkata’s Shah Rukh Khan’ came to Indian Idol audition, mimicked Anu Malik

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 12:00 AM IST
  • A man, who called himself ‘Kolkata’s Shah Rukh Khan’, came to audition for Indian Idol but could not win the judges over with his singing abilities. However, he entertained them with his mimicry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.