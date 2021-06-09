Anil Kapoor wishes daughter Sonam Kapoor on her birthday with childhood pics, she says 'daddy miss you'

Actor Anil Kapoor has shared some of the cutest throwback pictures to wish daughter Sonam Kapoor on her birthday on Wednesday. One of the pictures shows Anil holding Sonam in his lap.

The picture also features his wife Sunita. Another picture is from one of Sonam's birthdays and she can be seen eagerly looking at her birthday cake. She is surrounded by her parents, her sister Rhea Kapoor, and a bunch of kids, perhaps gathered to celebrate her birthday. Anil shared one more picture, which is also from one of Sonam's birthdays. Sunita holds Sonam in her arms while Anil touches her forehead. Sonam is dressed in a red lehenga choli paired with matching dupatta for the picture.

Anil shared the pictures of the birthday girl and wrote, "To the girl who chases her dreams and follows her heart... @sonamkapoor , watching you grow everyday has been a dream come true as a parent. I surely got lucky with the best kids. You’re strong when you need to be, kind without fail and always evolving. You have a way of infusing a bit of you in everything and it's one of my favorite things about you."

Adding that he could not be with her for the birthday, Anil further wrote, "I'm so thankful that you and Anand are safe and healthy and we can't wait to be with you again... Happy Birthday Sonam Beta! Love you and miss you!" While Sunita dropped heart emojis on the post, Sonam commented, "Love you so so much daddy miss you more than anything else."

Earlier on Tuesday, Sonam shared a few pictures from a photoshoot and wrote, "I trust the next chapter… because I know the author!" Late in the night, she shared a bunch of pictures of herself and husband Anand Ahuja. She also posted pictures of the flowers and balloons she received from her sister Rhea.

Also read: Kangana visits partially demolished Mumbai office: 'Let me do my work'

Anand also posted a few pictures with Sonam on her birthday and captioned them as, "I know how much you love wallpapers - well you’re the only wallpaper I need! Happy Birthday my forever wallpaper @sonamkapoor #EverydayPhenomenal."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON