Independence Day 2024: Shah Rukh Khan hoists national flag at Mannat with Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, AbRam

Shah Rukh hoist Indian flag

Shah Rukh celebrated Independence Day with his family. Keeping up with the tradition, he hoisted the Indian flag at his house. He was photographed with his daughter Suhana, and the rest of the family.

After hosting the flag, the actor treated his fans gathered outside his house with a special moment as he climbed up to wave at them. He was seen folding his hands to express gratitude, and giving flying kisses to the fans.

The actor was seen flaunting long hair, in a white t-shirt and jeans. He wore sunglasses to complete his look. His wife Gauri and daughter Suhana were seen in white attire. His youngest son AbRam was also present for the celebration at the house.

The actor later took to social media to wish his fans on Independence Day. “Let’s celebrate our beautiful country India with pride in our hearts…. Happy Independence Day and love to all,” he wrote, while sharing a picture with his family with the Indian flag in the background.

SRK honoured for his cinematic journey

Recently, Shah Rukh was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at Locarno Film Festival 2024. On August 10, the Jawan actor became the first Indian personality to be honoured with a lifetime achievement award, also called Pardo alla Carriera, or Career Leopard, at the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival.

Shah Rukh made his Bollywood debut with Maya Memsaab. He later shot to fame with movies such as Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Devdas, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer Zaara, Chak De India, Om Shanti Om, My Name is Khan, Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki.

What’s next for Shah Rukh

The actor is currently prepping for his under-production action-drama King, in which he portrays a gangster. Shah Rukh, in an interview with Variety, said that Sujoy Ghosh's King is going to be a massy, emotional film.

Shah Rukh has also done voiceover for the Hindi version of Disney's photorealistic animated musical-drama The Lion King. While the actor plays the grown-up version of Mufasa, his sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan have voiced Simba and younger Mufasa, respectively. The movie is is scheduled to release on December 20.

Shah Rukh is also expected to begin work for YRF's Tiger vs Pathaan post King. The movie is part of Aditya Chopra's spy universe, comprising Pathaan, Tiger 3, War 2 and Alpha.