Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan wish fans on Independence Day: ‘May our flag always fly high’

With messages filled with hope and pride, these celebrities expressed their desire for the nation's continued prosperity and growth.

Message of hope

Actor Akshay Kumar, whose film Khel Khel Mein released in cinemas on August 15, took to Instagram and shared a story writing, “Celebrating freedom, pride & progress. May our flag always fly high and our hearts soar with pride. salute to our freedom. Best wishes to all of you on Independence Day. Jai Hind”. Actor Priyanka Chopra also took to her Instagram Stories to share an image of the Indian flag, and write, “Happy Independence Day”.

Posting a heartfelt wish, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, “Celebrating our 78 years! Abhi bahut kaam baaki hai, bahut aage aagaye hain, bahut aagye jana hai. (A lot of work is left. We have come a long way ahead, and we have to go a long way forward). Let’s keep building a stronger, brighter nation together”.

Actor Rakul Preet Singh posted a video of herself with her husband Jackky Bhagnani unfurling the Indian flag. Sharing the clip on Instagram, she wrote, “Proudly raising the flag and celebrating our nation’s spirit this Independence Day. Jai Hind!”

Actor Sara Ali Khan shared a picture with her father Saif Ali Khan holding the tricolour, writing, “Happy Independence Day”.

To pay his tribute, actor Suniel Shetty, sharing a video of himself folding hands in front of the Indian flag, shared, “Proud to be born in Incredible India. Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind”.

Actor Taapsee Pannu shared an image of the Indian flag with heart emoji, Arjun Kapoor shared a caricature of himself saluting the Indian flag. To mark the occasion, actors Sunny Deol and Ananya Panday posted images of kids (a boy and a girl, respectively) holding the tricolour on their Instagram. Ananya shared the picture with the classic, Maa Tujhe Salaam, track by AR Rahman, while Sunny wrote, “Love your motherland, remember those who fought for freedom; be a good human being, be a good Indian.”

More wishes

Actor Kartik Aaryan took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to wish his fans on the occasion. He posted a picture of himself in a suit from Australia, with the Indian flag in the background. Sharing the image, he wrote, “Wishing a Happy 78th #IndependenceDay to my Motherland! I might be seven seas away, but India’s spirit, grit, and pride can be felt no matter where you are. Bharat is not just a name; it’s a feeling that always makes our hearts swell with pride. Jai Hind”.

Actor Kamal Haasan, who recently announced that he will not be hosting Bigg Boss Tamil, tweeted, “Today, as proud sons and daughters of our motherland, let us vow to dream bigger, work harder and achieve the destiny of this great nation. Happy Independence Day to all my fellow countrymen!”

Pushpa actor Allu Arjun too extended his wishes on X. He shared a picture of the National flag, writing, “Happy Independence Day to each and every Indian in the world. Jai Hind”

Actor Chiranjeevi wrote on X, “Happy Independence Day to All! May all of us remember the struggles and sacrifices of our forefathers to gift us this freedom! May their ideals always guide us on the path of righteousness, compassion and excellence! Jai Hind”

Actor Jr NTR, who is recovering from a wrist injury, also took to X and wrote, “Wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind.”