Google responds to Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Google Me’ remark at Locarno Film Festival

Shah Rukh Khan charmed the crowd as he arrived for his masterclass after becoming the first Indian celebrity to be honoured with a lifetime achievement award, the Pardo alla Carriera or Career Leopard, at the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival. On Monday, the official X account of Google India shared a quote of Shah Rukh from the session. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan says 'namashkaar-dhanyawaad' after being honoured with Pardo Alla Carriera award at Locarno Film Festival) Shah Rukh Khan at the 77th Locarno Film Festival. (PTI)

Google India's response to Shah Rukh

At the hour-long session, Shah Rukh was at his wittiest best, and said to the fans who are yet to know about him: “Google me and then come back!” Google India responded to the star's remark and shared the quote on their X account, tagging him with a crown emoticon.

Reacting to this special shoutout, a fan commented, “King Khan for a reason!” A second fan said, “King of the industry!” “Even Google India knows he is the King,” said a second fan.

More details

During the interaction, Shah Rukh talked about his decades-long career and spoke of working with directors like Yash Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Farah Khan. He also said, "Some of the best storytelling comes from the South of India. Some of the greatest superstars of Indian cinema are from Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, etc… Of course, we know of them in India, but with films like Jawan, Baahubali, and RRR, everybody is noticing it… After working with Mani Ratnam sir in Dil Se, I wanted to work in the ‘South’ genre film. It wasn’t enough that I worked with a South Indian director.”

Shah Rukh was last seen in Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. He will be seen next in Sujoy Ghosh's King, which will also star his daughter Suhana Khan.