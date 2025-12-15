Indian influencer reacts after being branded Pakistani for spoof Dhurandhar review: 'Next time acting halki karunga'

Dhurandhar is the flavour of the season. The Ranveer Singh-starrer is not just breaking box office records, but also taking over social media with viral song clips, memes, and even moments from the film (mostly illegally shot). Reaction videos to some Dhurandhar clips from India and abroad have also generated significant traction. Content creator Vikanshu Tomar created a humorous Instagram Reel, reacting to Dhurandhar as a Pakistani man. However, the video was misinterpreted by many, including news channels, and Vikanshu was labelled a ‘Pakistani viewer’ by reports, much to his amusement. Vikanshu Tomar (centre) posted a spoof review of Dhurandhar on Instagram last week.

Content creator's Dhurandhar review goes viral

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, stars Ranveer as an Indian spy in Pakistan’s Lyari. The film is based on true incidents from Karachi in the 2000s, but many in Pakistan are divided about the film’s historical accuracy. Last week, Vikanshu shared a video on Instagram that featured him and two other collaborators posing as Pakistani viewers reacting to the accuracy of Dhurandhar.

The original video got close to 2 million views on Instagram and was picked up by meme pages that shared parts and bits of it, often without context. This was soon widely shared as ‘Pakistani man praising Dhurandhar’, even leading to mention in news reports.

Vikanshu Tomar responds

After some social media pages pointed out that the news reports had erred, and Vikanshu was actually Indian, the content creator posted another video, this time continuing his Pakistani man act in a cheeky fashion, and added, “Aapki itni badi team hai, itna bada channel hai. Research karein please. Aisa haal raha toh agli baar Karachi mein campaigning Akshaye Khanna hi kara denge (You have such a big team, such a big news channel. Please research. If this is how it is, they will get Akshaye Khanna to campaign in Karachi elections the next time).” Akshaye plays Rehman Dakait, a politically-connected gangster in Dhurandhar.

After many poked fun at this hilarious case of mistaken identity on social media, Vikanshu himself commented on one such post, saying, “Next time se acting halki karunga (I will act less convincing next time).”

All about Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, is a spy thriller set in Pakistan’s Lyari, featuring an Indian operative. The film has already collected ₹351 crore net in India and ₹530 crore gross worldwide in just 10 days. Apart from Ranveer and Akshaye, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in the lead roles.