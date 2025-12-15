Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 10: Ranveer Singh film aces 500 crore; beats Pushpa, Dunki, War lifetime

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 10: It’s breaking records and surpassing expectations with each passing day. Dhurandhar, Aditya Dhar’s newest spy thriller, has registered the best second weekend for any Hindi film in history, surpassing the ₹500 crore mark in just 10 days. The Ranveer Singh-starrer is now poised to become the highest-grossing Indian film of the year, if it maintains the momentum. Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 10: Ranveer Singh's film has crossed ₹ 500 crore.

Dhurandhar box office update

Dhurandhar had a manic second Sunday, minting ₹59 crore net in India on the day, to close its second weekend with domestic earnings of ₹144.50 crore, a dramatic 40% increase from the first weekend. The film has now earned ₹351.75 crore net ( ₹422 crore gross) in India in just ten days. Given how the film’s momentum has been, it should easily cross the ₹400 crore and ₹500 crore marks, and maybe even make a beeline for that rare ₹600-crore threshold.

Dhurandhar started its overseas journey on a sombre note in its opening weekend, but the power of word of mouth has also worked internationally. According to trade sources, the film has earned over $12 million in the overseas market in 10 days, with more than $4.5 million of that amount coming in during the second weekend alone. The film’s global haul now stands at a staggering ₹530 crore.

Dhurandhar surpasses Dunki, Coolie, and Puhspa

On Sunday, Dhurandhar not only crossed the ₹500 crore mark worldwide but also surpassed the lifetime collections of several major hits from recent years. Its ₹530 crore haul is higher than the final global collections of Rajinikanth’s Coolie ( ₹518 crore), Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki ( ₹470 crore), Hrithik Roshan’s War ( ₹449 crore), and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise ( ₹365 crore). Dhurandhar now has only three 2025 releases ahead of it: Kantara Chapter One ( ₹852 crore), Chhaava ( ₹808 crore), and Saiyaara ( ₹579 crore).

All about Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan. The film released to mixed reviews, but has been lapped up by viewers.