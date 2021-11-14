Inside Alanna Panday and Ivor's engagement party: Lara Dutta, Bipasha Basu, Sohail Khan attend the white theme bash

Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday got engaged to her boyfriend Ivor McCray at her Mumbai residence on Saturday. The star-studded bash was attended by all from Salman Khan's family to Lara Dutta and Bipasha Basu.

Alanna decked up in a grey gown and necklace with her hair left loose. Her fiance Ivor was in a white sherwani.

Alanna's mom Deanne Panday shared several pictures from the bash on her Instagram Stories. One of the pictures had her posing with Lara Dutta, who attended the party in a pink saree. Lara's husband Mahesh Bhupathi also accompanied her to the party. There were also pics of her sister-in-law, Chunky Panday's wife Bhavana who joined in the celebrations in a sky-blue salwar suit.

Lara Dutta and Bipasha Basu at Alanna and Ivor's engagement.

Alanna Panday's mother Deanne Panday shared several pics.

Deanne went on to share several glimpses of the food that was served and the intimate setting with everything in white. Rugs and pillows were placed on the floor for a comfortable sitting area and the place was decked up with flowers and lights. A tiny tent was also built for the occasion.

While Salman Khan did not attend the party, his mother Salma, brother Sohail Khan with son Nirvaan Khan, sister Alvira Khan and her husband Atul Agnihotri were spotted in white.

Wishing Alanna and Ivor while sharing a picture with them, Bipasha Basu wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Celebrating love. Together forever. Congratulations.” The Raaz actor was in a white sequinned suit.

Ivor proposed to Alanna in Maldvies earlier this month. She shared a picture of them kissing on the beach and wrote, “Didn’t realise it was possible to love another human this much until I met you. Thank you for making me smile everyday and loving me unconditionally. You truly make me the happiest human on this planet @ivor I can’t wait to have a family with you!”