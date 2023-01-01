Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor throw pyjama party at home; ring in new year with Shaheen Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor. See pics

To celebrate new year, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor hosted an intimate party for their nearest and dearest on Saturday. While new mom Alia, and her sister Shaheen Bhatt were dressed in silk pyjamas for the house party at Ranbir and Alia's Mumbai home Vastu, most other guests were dressed in black and white outfits. Actor Aditya Roy Kapoor, filmmaker Rohit Dhawan and wife Jaanvi Dhawan were spotted at Ranbir and Alia's new year party. Also read: Step inside Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s stunning home with classic black-and-white interiors, Raj Kapoor photo, awards

Alia, who gave birth to daughter Raha Kapoor on November 6, seemed in high spirits at the party. Sharing photos from the house party on Instagram, Alia Bhatt wrote in her caption, "Happy new new... with my loveliest ones." She shared a solo photo of herself making a heart with her hands and smiling with her eyes closed as she sat in front of cosy candle and fairy light decorations in the balcony. She wore a printed black pyjama set with pink hearts.

Alia shared another photo of herself laughing and covering her mouth with her hands. The actor also shared a group photo with all the guests sitting behind a table decorated with candles, with a lot of drinks kept on it. Alia, Ranbir, Rohit and Jaanvi could not stop laughing in the candid photo as Aditya Roy Kapoor and Shaheen looked at them.

Recently, Alia and Ranbir were spotted at Mukesh Ambani's home Antilia during the engagement of his son Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant. Besides the couple, celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, among others, were also present at the star-studded bash. Before that Alia and Ranbir had joined the Kapoor family for their annual Christmas lunch in Mumbai.

Earlier, Alia had announced the news of her daughter's birth with an Instagram post, which read, "And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents! Love, love, love Alia and Ranbir." Alia had announced her pregnancy via an Instagram post in June this year. She and her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir married in April this year at their Mumbai home Vastu, in front of close friends and family. Ranbir and Alia had married in the same balcony at Vastu, where they also threw their new year party on Saturday.

