Inside Ananya Panday's 'midnight Sunday brunch' with family, cousin Alanna brings boyfriend Ivor

Chunky Panday treated his Insta-fam to a rare picture of the entire family getting together over a meal. The photo featured his wife Bhavana Pandey, and daughters Ananya Panday and Rysa Panday. His brother Chikki Panday’s family members -- wife Deanne Panday, son Ahaan Panday and daughter Alanna Panday -- were also seen. Alanna’s boyfriend, Ivor McCray V, joined in.

“Midnight Sunday Brunch at @bastianmumbai,” Chunky wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. Fans showered love in the comments section. “Wow beautiful family,” one wrote. “What a great photo! Love you all xx,” another commented. “Family goals,” a third wrote.

Last year, Chunky and Ananya made special appearances in the Netflix reality drama Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, which gave a peek into Bhavana’s life. On the show, Chunky talked about his insecurities and admitted to not attending the Filmfare Awards ceremony in 2020 because he was worried he might jinx things for Ananya, who won the award for Best Female Debut.

Ananya, who made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2 in 2019, will soon make her pan-India debut with Puri Jagannadh’s Liger. The film also stars Vijay Deverakonda and will release in theatres on September 9. Apart from this, she will be seen in Shakun Batra’s domestic noir alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

In an interview with Hindustan Times earlier this year, Ananya credited her family and friends for helping her maintain the normalcy in her life. “My family and friends keep me grounded. I still have the same friends I had when I was four years old. I was in the same school with the same batch mates for twelve years. Nothing in my personal life has changed at all. Once I am done shooting, I am at home, a normal girl who fights with her sister, and her parents don’t allow her things (laughs) Both my parents are extremely humble,” she said.