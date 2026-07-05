Inside Anshula Kapoor's mehendi: Groom-to-be Karan Thakkar dances to Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna; Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi attend

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor's daughter and reality TV personality Anshula Kapoor is all set to marry Karan Thakkar on July 6. Ahead of the wedding, the Kapoor family hosted an intimate mehendi ceremony for the bride-to-be, with Sonam Kapoor giving fans a glimpse of the celebrations through videos shared on social media.

Inside Anshula Kapoor's mehendi ceremony

Anshula Kapoor's mehendi ceremony.

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On Saturday, Sonam took to her Instagram Stories to share moments from Anshula's mehendi ceremony, which was attended by close friends and family. One of the highlights of the evening was groom-to-be Karan Thakkar's surprise entry. Dancing to the iconic song Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna to the beats of the dhol, Karan left Anshula visibly surprised and smiling as he joined the celebrations.

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{{^usCountry}} Several other videos from the ceremony also surfaced online. In one clip, Anshula was seen dancing to a song from Dil Dhadakne Do, while another captured her enjoying the festivities with family members. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several other videos from the ceremony also surfaced online. In one clip, Anshula was seen dancing to a song from Dil Dhadakne Do, while another captured her enjoying the festivities with family members. {{/usCountry}}

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Social media personality Orry, who also attended the event, shared several pictures from the celebration. In one of the photos, Anshula proudly flaunted her kaleere as she posed for the camera. Khushi Kapoor opted for a simple traditional ensemble, while Janhvi Kapoor wore a white Indo-Western outfit. Arjun Kapoor coordinated with his sister Anshula in green, adding to the family celebrations.

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Anshula's wedding celebrations began on June 21 with a Mata Ki Chowki at her residence. Family members, including Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, attended the ceremony, dressed in elegant traditional outfits. She later celebrated her bachelorette party in Seoul, South Korea, with her closest friends. Anshula and Karan are set to tie the knot on July 6, a date confirmed by her father, Boney Kapoor.

About Anshula Kapoor and Karan Thakkar

The couple met through a dating app in 2022. In March 2023, Anshula made her relationship with Karan Instagram official. Later, in October last year, they got engaged in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends.

Sharing pictures from the ceremony, Anshula wrote, "02/10/2025. This wasn't just our Gor Dhana, it was love showing up in every little detail. Ro's favourite words have always been 'always and forever' — and today, they started to feel real in the sweetest way. His love makes me believe fairytales don't just live in books, they live in moments like these. A room overflowing with laughter, hugs, blessings, and the people who make our world feel full. And then, Ma's love… quietly wrapping itself around us. In her flowers, in her words, in her seat, in the way her presence could still be felt everywhere."