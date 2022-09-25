Inside Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s pretty, pastel baby shower filled with hugs, kisses, dancing celebs. Watch

Actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrated time ahead of their first child’s arrival with a gorgeous baby shower. Bipasha has been sharing a series of pictures and videos from the event, which took place in Mumbai on Friday. On Saturday, the mom-to-be went on to show off some more party pictures from her baby shower, from pink and purple balloon decorations to a monkey-themed cake. Guests included Neelam Kothari, Deane Pandey, Sophie Choudry, Anusha Dandekar, Ramesh Taurani and Arti Singh, along with Bipasha and Karan’s family. Also read: Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's baby shower pics

In the latest video she shared of her baby shower, Bipasha Basu, who wore a pink gown for the celebration, could be seen in high spirits, dancing, and laughing, with her near and dear ones. She and Karan could also be seen sharing a kiss and posing with a pastel cake that was decorated with pink and purple butterflies and flowers along with the message, “A little monkey… is on the way” Bipasha wrote in her Instagram caption, “There ain’t no fun without girls!!!” She added the hashtags 'little monkey on the way’ and ‘mama to be’. In the clip Bipasha also posed with her mother Mamta Basu, and the couple danced with Neelam, and other guests.

In another video she shared on Saturday, Bipasha and Karan could be seen together in a variety of poses, from making a grand entry at the party venue to posing for photos in front of a pink and purple balloon wall. She captioned their video, “Then there were three.” Bipasha added a heart emoji and the hashtags ‘little monkey on the way’, ‘monkey love’ and ‘parents to be’ to her caption. In another Instagram post, Bipasha shared photos from the baby shower, and wrote, “…It will be a night remembered by all.” The actor also shared a video compiled from her solo pictures at the baby shower, and wrote in the caption, “Mama-to-be vibes.”

As per a recent report in ETimes, the baby shower was organised by a close friend of Bipasha’s. She and Karan had announced in August that they were expecting their first child together. They also shared pictures from their maternity photoshoot on Instagram. The two had tied the knot on April 30, 2016, after dating for a few years.

