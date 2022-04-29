Inside Deepika Padukone's Venice trip with mum Ujjala and sister Anisha: First class air travel, gondola rides and more

Deepika Padukone has made a rare post about her latest trip to Venice. On the trip, Deepika was joined by her mother Ujjala and sister Anisha Padukone as well. Photos show them doing a bunch of touristy stuff around the popular Italian town. (Also read: When Deepika Padukone told Madhuri Dixit about dad's crush, how he locked himself in bathroom when she got married)

In the first picture, Deepika is seen just partially with a mask on her face. Anisha looks at the camera in her Adidas grey sweats and Ujjala flashes a peace sign in her back outfit. All three of them seem to be sitting in an airport lounge. The next photo shows Deepika and Anisha in the first class seats of their airplane. Deepika sneaks in a selfie, also capturing a snoozing Anisha behind her.

More pictures show views of Doge's Palace in the heart of Venice, stunning ceiling and interiors of the palace, Deepika relishing a cone of ice cream and views of boats in the canals. A picture also showed Anisha and Ujjala enjoying a gondola ride as Deepika clicked them. Sharing the photos, Deepika captioned her post, “Venice Photo Dump.”

Reacting to the post, Deepika's husband Ranveer Singh left love, stars and heart emojis. Anisha called her a ‘Q-T’. “Loved the photodump,” wrote a fan. “Amazing people amazing photos,” wrote another.

Deepika appears to have flown to Venice while also fulfilling her duties as a jury member for this year's Cannes Film Festival. She is part of the eight-member jury which will reward one of the 21 films in competition with the coveted Palme d'Or during the closing ceremony on Saturday May 28.

French actor Vincent Lindon will be the President of the jury that also includes Swedish actor Noomi Rapace, Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca, French filmmaker-actor Ladj Ly, filmmaker Jeff Nichols and director-screenwriter Joachim Trier from Norway.

In a statement, posted on the official website of the festival, Lindon said the jury "will strive to take the best possible care of the films of the future". “It is a great honour and source of pride to be entrusted, in the midst of the tumult of all the events we are going through in the world, with the splendid, weighty task of chairing the Jury of the 75th International Cannes Film Festival.”

Deepika 36, was earlier the chairperson of Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival for two years.

