Inside Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sohail Khan's son Nirvan's party with friends. See pics

Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh, has refused to let the pandemic stand in the way of having a great time. Last week, Ibrahim partied the night away with his friends, including Sohail Khan’s son Nirvan and Orhan Awatramani.

Orhan took to Instagram stories to share a few pictures from the party. Along with one of the pictures, he added the sticker ‘about last week’. Ibrahim wore a black half-sleeved T-shirt, jeans and white sneakers. Nirvan also wore a black tee with jeans, but styled it with a denim jacket.

Orhan Awatramani shared pictures of the revelry on Instagram stories.

Ibrahim Ali Khan was casually dressed in a black T-shirt and jeans with white sneakers.

Nirvan Khan was also seen at the party.

Ibrahim and Nirvan seemed to be having a blast with their friends.

Orhan Awatramani revealed that they gathered together last week, as one of the photos was captioned, 'About last week'.

Like Saif and Amrita, Ibrahim wants to be an actor. His sister, Sara Ali Khan, is also a part of the film industry and made her debut with Kedarnath in 2018.

Also read: Rohit Saraf once got a DM from an old man who offered to pay him to ‘make some mistakes’

Sara confirmed to Hindustan Times in an earlier interview that Ibrahim aspires to be an actor. “We talk about films and I do know that being an actor is what he dreams of. But I have also often told him that having a dream and living it are two different things. There is a lot of hard work because it’s not just glitz and glamour and I think he is aware of that,” she said.

“If he puts his heart and soul into something, he can do it. I have seen him do plays and all before and I think he has a lot of conviction and a lot of talent. But to be totally honest with you, I am his sister and I will have some bias,” she added.

Meanwhile, Nirvan recently made a special appearance in the Netflix reality series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The show, which revolved around the lives of his mother Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor and Neelam Kothari Soni, was an instant success.