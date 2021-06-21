Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Inside Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor's Father's Day dinner with Boney: 'Dad's kids' and all smiles

Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor took to Instagram to share photos from their Father’s Day dinner. The pictures also featured Khushi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUN 21, 2021 09:30 AM IST
Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor pose with their father Boney Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor shared a picture from her Father’s Day dinner with Boney Kapoor, also featuring her younger sister Khushi Kapoor and half-siblings Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. She captioned it, “#dadskids + dad,” and added a sticker that said, “My happy place.”

Arjun Kapoor also took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse into his Father’s Day celebration with sister Anshula Kapoor, half-sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. He shared two selfies, in which they were all seen posing with their father, Boney Kapoor.

“The father, the daughters & the son. Our Father’s Day dinner… Smiles are appreciated any day of the week but today just felt even more sweeter,” he captioned his post. Anshula shared the same images on her own Instagram page with an infinity symbol.

Janhvi Kapoor shared a picture from her Father’s Day celebrations with Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Boney Kapoor on Instagram Stories.

Last month, Janhvi shared a picture of Khushi and Boney as they watched Arjun’s latest release, Sardar Ka Grandson, at home. “Now streaming. The only family almost as mad as ours #SardarKaGrandson,” she wrote, posting the selfie on Instagram Stories.

Also see: Suhana Khan wishes Shah Rukh Khan with sweet Father’s Day post, paints the town red with friends

Arjun and Anshula stood by Janhvi and Khushi after their mother Sridevi’s demise in 2018. Speaking about forming a bond with Janhvi and Khushi, Arjun had told Cineblitz in an earlier interview, “Where my sisters are concerned, and the bond that all of you have been able to witness for the last year, and the evolution of it, I think it is still a continuous process on a daily basis. There is a discovery of each other and we are at a very nascent stage in that. When you are 32 and you have two new people enter your life, you also have to give it time.”

Janhvi will be seen next in Good Luck Jerry, produced by Aanand L Rai, while Arjun’s next release is Pavan Kirpalani’s Bhoot Police, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam.

