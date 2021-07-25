Inside Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi's night in with Manish Malhotra. See pics

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor spent their Saturday night chilling with their family friend Manish Malhotra. The fashion designer took to Instagram to share some selfies with the two sisters.

In the photos, Manish was seen in a white shirt with blue piping on the collar. Janhvi wore a white blouse and Khushi wore a beige-blush coloured shirt. She also carried a baguette bag.

Sharing the photos, Manish wrote, "Saturday night at home dinner with the favourites @janhvikapoor @khushi05k the gorgeous two." The photo was liked by Katrina Kaif and received love from Manish and the sisters' fans. "SOOOO PRETTY," wrote one. "Three most favourite," wrote another.

Sridevi, Janvhi and Khushi's late mother, was one of Manish's closest friends in Bollywood. When Manish recently announced his first project as a film director, Janvhi took to Instagram to congratulate him. “Congratulations @manishmalhotra05 on this new journey (red heart emoji) can’t wait for the world to see all the knowledge and love you have for films and see the magic that you create with it. It’s going to be so special," she wrote.

About Manish's movie, a source told Hindustan Times, “The story and screenplay of this intense musical love story, set in the backdrop of the partition, is also written by Malhotra. He has already envisioned the entire screenplay ready in his mind and casting for the film will begin shortly." Karan Johar will back the new venture through Dharma Productions.

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the horror-comedy Roohi with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Her upcoming movie is Good Luck Jerry. The production on it was wrapped up in March. She also has Karan Johar's period drama Takht with Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and others. However, the film has been put on back burner for now and Karan has begun production on his other movie, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.