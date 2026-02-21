Inside Jeh's 5th birthday bash: From three-tier cake to Naruto-themed party with Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan. See pics

In the first picture, Jeh was seen standing just in front of the birthday cake, shirtless. Birthday boy looked excited to see the huge 3-tier cake which was adorned with Naruto-themed cookies, which he picked up with his hands. Kareena and Karisma stood beside him on the left, while Soha, Saif and Saba Pataudi Khan were seen on the other side. Taimur was also seen standing just beside Jeh. In the next picture, Kareena held Jeh in her arms as he showed off the Naruto cut-out cookies in his hand. Jeh's face was covered with a red heart emoticon. The third picture showed Kareena posing with Soha, Saba, and her close friend Neha Dhupia .

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan hosted a Naruto-themed birthday party for their son Jehangir, aka Jeh. Inside photos from the celebration have now arrived on social media. Jeh turned 5 and celebrated with his family and friends. His aunt, Soha Ali Khan, who was also among the guests, posted photos from the party on Instagram.

In the caption, Saba wrote, "Blink and he’s five. Cake cutting photos have to be chaos. Can see the cake - birthday boy, not so much! (But we could hear him) And through it all is Bebo looking as cool as a cucumber - how??!!" Kareena responded with red heart emoticons."

About Saif and Kareena Saif tied the knot with Kareena in 2012. It was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other. Saif and Kareena have two sons--Taimur (born in 2016) and Jeh (born in 2021). Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena, and they have two children together, actors Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming film Daayra. The investigative crime thriller also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and has completed filming. It is currently in post-production and is expected to release in theatres later this year.