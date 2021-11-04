Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Inside Kajol's Diwali celebrations with Tanuja, Yug and Tanisha, Ajay Devgn-Nysa give it a miss. See pics
bollywood

Inside Kajol's Diwali celebrations with Tanuja, Yug and Tanisha, Ajay Devgn-Nysa give it a miss. See pics

Kajol celebrated Diwali this year with Tanuja, Yug, Tanishaa Mukerji. However, Ajay Devgn and Nysa were not part of the festivities.
Tanuja, Kajol, Tanishaa Mukerji, Yug and other family members celebrate Diwali.
Published on Nov 04, 2021 05:31 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Tanishaa Mukerji on Thursday gave a glimpse of her Diwali celebrations with mother Tanuja, sister Kajol and nephew Yug among other family members. Taking to Instagram, Tanishaa shared several pictures from the occasion.

Kajol's husband, actor Ajay Devgn and daughter Nysa Devgn were not part of the festivities. Tanishaa said that Nysa was 'out studying' but added her throwback pictures.

In the pictures, Kajol wore a grey and yellow suit along with ethnic jewellery. Tanuja opted for a red and white saree while Tanishaa sported a multicoloured saree. Yug sported white ethnic wear. In one of the old pictures of Nysa, she sported a lehenga while in another, she wore a dress.

Sharing the pictures, Tanishaa wrote, "Happy Diwali from mine to yours and my angel who is out studying! Cos Diwali is all about family and love so wish u all lotsa love joy and prosperity! Celebrate each other."

RELATED STORIES

Kajol, who regularly gives glimpses of her life on Instagram, hasn't shared pictures from the Diwali celebrations yet. On Wednesday, she held an Ask Me Anything session and replied to a fan who asked why she didn't wish actor Shah Rukh on his birthday, November 2.

Kajol replied, "What more can I wish him. All his wishes came true when his son came back home." Shah Rukh's son Aryan was granted bail recently almost a month after being arrested in the Mumbai cruise drugs case.

Fans saw Kajol last in Tribhanga, written and directed by Renuka Shahane. The film, co-produced by Ajay Devgn, also featured Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.

Also Read | Kajol replies as fan asks why she didn't wish Shah Rukh Khan on birthday, talks about Aryan Khan coming home

Kajol, recently, announced her next movie, The Last Hurrah. The film will be directed by actor Revathy. Sharing a picture with Revathy, Kajol captioned the post, "So happy to announce my next film with the super awesome Revathi directing me.. called 'The Last Hurrah'. A heartwarming story that made me instantly say YES! Can I hear a ‘Yipppeee’ please?"

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tanishaa mukerji kajol ajay devgn nysa devgn
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ekta Kapoor says her mother only allows her to touch Gulzar’s feet, here is why

5

Diwali 2021: Sara-Ibrahim send greetings, Karan and family wear matching outfits

Varun's wife Natasha starts laughing after paparazzi call her 'bhabhiji'. Watch

‘What? Is MS Dhoni acting in Sooryavanshi?’: Gulshan Grover shares cryptic post
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP