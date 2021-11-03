Kajol replies as fan asks why she didn't wish Shah Rukh Khan on birthday, talks about Aryan Khan coming home

Actor Kajol has replied to a fan who asked her why she didn't wish actor Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Kajol conducted an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session, a day after Shah Rukh's birthday.

Kajol wrote on Instagram, "I'll answer the most interesting questions. Go on, ask!" A fan asking her about Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Why you didn't wish SRK?" Kajol replied, "What more can I wish him? I think all his wishes came true when his son (Aryan Khan) came back home."

Last month, the Bombay High Court granted bail to Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in the drugs case. Aryan and Arbaaz got the bail after spending nearly a month in Mumbai's Arthur Road prison. The Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) arrested them on October 3. Last week, the high court imposed 14 bail conditions on them including surrendering their passports and not leaving India without taking permission.

Shah Rukh rang in his birthday on November 2. However, this year his fans missed his customary greetings to them from his house. Many of his friends and celebs took to social media platforms to wish him. Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla among others wished him.

Meanwhile, during her Ask Me Anything session, Kajol was also asked if she is "committed or single". She replied, “Yeh sawaal aap zara Aja Devgn se jaake poochiye, himmat ho toh (Go and ask this question to Ajay Devgn, if you dare).”

She was asked, "Would you ever do a film for Karan Johar again. Or do you think MNIK (My Name is Khan) was your last?" Kajol replied, "I'd love to do a film for Karan again. But I think he and me both have to agree that it's the kind of film that we want to do again together."

Kajol last featured in Renuka Shahane's Tribhanga. Recently, she announced her next film, The Last Hurrah. It will be directed by veteran actor Revathy.