Inside Maanayata's birthday bash with twins Iqra, Shahraan; but where's Sanjay Dutt?

Sanjay Dutt's wife, Maanayata, has shared several pictures and videos from her birthday celebrations with their twins, Iqra and Shahraan.
Actor Sanjay Dutt's wife, Maanayata Dutt, shared glimpses of her birthday party on Thursday. Pictures and videos from the party showed her cutting a cake and celebrating the day with her twins, Shahraan and Iqra.

"With age comes gratitude and the knowledge that with every passing year we are privileged, and being grateful becomes a daily ritual that enhances our lives in so many positive ways..." she wrote in a post, sharing a picture of herself surrounded by balloons.

Maanayata also shared a bunch of pictures and videos from the birthday bash, which included a look at the cake-cutting, a glimpse at the presents she'd received, and also a personal photo shoot. But Sanjay Dutt wasn't visible in any of her posts.

Maanayata Dutt shared several pictures from her birthday celebrations.

The actor did, however, share a special message for Maanayata on Thursday. He wrote in a post, "You are the backbone of our family and the light of my life. Words fail to express all that you mean to me but you know it all too well. Thank you for always being there and being you. Happy Birthday Mom!" Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata tied the knot in 2008. He was earlier married to Richa Sharma, with whom he has a daughter, Trishala.

Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Torbaaz, and before that in Sadak 2 with Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. He is awaiting the release of action-drama KGF Chapter 2, war drama Bhuj: The Pride of India, and action-adventure Shamshera in which he will be seen in the lead role alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor. He also has Aditya Chopra's Prithviraj, that will also feature Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar, in the pipeline.

