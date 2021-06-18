Inside Mira Rajput's mother Bela's lavish birthday dinner with cakes, spaghetti, pizza. See pics of feast

Mira Rajput, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, on Friday gave a glimpse of her mother Bela Rajput's birthday dinner. Bela celebrated her birthday on June 17. Taking to Instagram, Mira shared several pictures of the feast, which included salad, roasted vegetables, spaghetti and pizza.

Mira Rajput captioned the post, "Mum’s Birthday Dinner. Sit-down dinners are charming and intimate, but hold a certain sense of formality and restraint which a good old buffet meal happily does away with. And I think it’s also the cheekiness of hovering beside the food for seconds and thirds, as well as pockets of conversation and banter that you can dip into with the same ease. On a sidebar, I love that I’m (deservingly) left to my meal without having to pause-to-pass."

"This time I skipped my favourite fresh flower table pieces and went for basil teapots resting on mix and match cake stands, that could easily be swapped for the three cakes that seduced an overeaten stomach for just a little more. The dinner menu was set solely based on what produce was freshly available, as the store is strictly organic and seasonal. (I do stock up on good quality cheese whenever I can and freeze pizza bases)," she added.

Mira Rajput had also shared picture of a blueberry cheesecake.

"Grilled Zucchini ribbons, Blanched spinach and pumpkin+watermelon seed salad, with walnuts, fresh pomegranate and a tahini dressing (I rarely have or serve raw salad) - Ottolenghi inspired Roasted Vegetables with a yoghurt sauce. We roasted Eggplant, Pumpkin (kashiphal), carrots & potatoes- A hearty Mac n Cheese with my favourite Amul Cheese folded with some smoked cheese- FOLD IN THE CHEESE," Mira continued.

She concluded, "- Roasted Tomato and Garlic Spaghetti (the sauce was bomb) with crumbled Feta and garden fresh basil - Garlic Buns. Butter, Garlic and Burger Buns. YUM - Rainbow Veg Pizza with house sauce on store bought whole wheat base. Pulled a fast one on this one. Have to tick a kiddie favourite with sneaky veg. Let me know what you think!"

Reacting to the post, fans complimented the spread. A fan wrote, "Looks so lavish! Whatt an extravagant dinner it must’ve been." Another person commented, "How amazing menu is that ! #mouthwatering @mira.kapoor."

Taking to Instagram Stories, Mira had also shared a picture of a blueberry cheesecake. She captioned it, "The yummiest blueberry cheesecake I've ever had! And it's eggless!"

Bela Rajput has three daughters, the youngest being Mira. In 2015, Mira tied the knot with Shahid Kapoor and the couple has two children -- four-year-old Misha and two-year-old son Zain. Mira and Shahid will celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary in July.