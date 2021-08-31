Inside Neha Dhupia's surprise baby shower with Angad Bedi, Soha Ali Khan and Mehr. See pics

Actor Neha Dhupia got a surprise baby shower from her friends on Tuesday. She took to Instagram to share pictures of her cake, decorations and friends.

Sharing the photo album in three parts, Neha thanked her friends for throwing her the party. The group of friends also included actor Soha Ali Khan. "I had no idea today’s day would pan out like this … the sweetest 'surprise' baby shower …. I have to say girls you caught your khufiya Dhupia totally off guard… Followed by an evening with our favourite massis in the making. I love you all loads … agali baar surprise ke pehle thoda bata dena (let me know in advance next time) …here’s to the ones who made it and the ones we missed … all my love , always," she wrote, tagging all her friends.





Neha also posted pictures of the cake she got, with white frosting and blue and pink hearts. She also revealed that this was the first time that someone has managed to surprise her. "The sweetest surprise …. The warmest and most wonderful afternoon … honest confession I have never ever been surprised … never!!!! This one was worth the wait … baby mama loved it …. Uff," she wrote. The photos also showed her daughter Mehr in a white dress, playing with balloons.

In her final post, Neha shared photos with husband Angad as they gave each other kisses. "All you need is love love love … #babydaddy," she wrote.

Neha and Angad announced that they were expecting their second baby in July. They shared a picture with Mehr, with everyone dressed in black outfits, to make the announcement. "Took us 2 days to come with a caption….The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God. #WaheguruMehrKare," Neha wrote with her post.