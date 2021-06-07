Inside Neha Kakkar's birthday bash; husband Rohanpreet Singh says 'wish I could give you much more'

Singer Neha Kakkar celebrated her first birthday as a married woman on Sunday, and her husband Rohanpreet Singh pulled out all the stops to make it a special day. Neha and Rohanpreet, who tied the knot in 2020, both took to social media to share glimpses of the birthday celebrations.

Rohanpreet in an Instagram post shared pictures of them at the party, and wrote in his caption, "Your First Birthday with Me.. I wish I could give you much more.. Anyway.. Happiest Birthday My Life!! My Queen @nehakakkar." On Instagram Stories, Neha shared a couple of quick videos of the set-up, which featured goodies placed on a table, and her name plastered on the wall behind it.





On Sunday, Rohanpreet wrote an appreciation note for Neha, whom he described as his 'queen'. He wrote, "Hey My Love My Queen & The @nehakakkar Today Is Your Birthday Mujhe Kehna hai ke Jitni Care Maine Aapki Ab Tak Ki Hai, Aane waale Har Ek Din, Main Iss Se Zyada Care Karunga… Aap Mujhe Har Ik Way Mein Bht Pyare Lagte ho. Main Promise krta hun Main Bhi Aapko Har Khushi Doonga.. (I want to tell you that I will care for you more in the coming future than I have already. I love you every moment of the day. I promise you I'll always keep you happy)."

He added, "I’m Honored to be Your Husband. I Promise to Love You Each and Every Minute of Our Lives. Happy Birthday My Love. I Hope When You Read This, You Will Smile!! I always feel Blessed when you are Next to Me. You are Forever Mine!!! God Bless You Nehu My Queen."

In return, Neha called him the 'best husband ever," and wrote in one of her Instagram Stories, "I love you Rohuu."

The couple tied the knot ater a whirlwind romance last year. They met in August last year while shooting for Nehu Da Vyah, her music video. He later asked for her Snapchat ID and they started talking. The couple got married in October.

