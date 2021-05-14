Neha Kakkar's husband Rohanpreet Singh compares her to nature: 'You're are more beautiful'

Singer Neha Kakkar on Friday was showered with love and praises by husband singer Rohanpreet Singh on the occasion of Eid.

Taking to Instagram, Neha shared a series of pictures with Rohanpreet, dressed in shades of green, and wished her fans. She wrote, "Eid Mubarak Khush Rahiye, Khushiyan Baantiye, Pyar Baantiye (Stay happy, spread happiness, spread love)! Stay Safe, Stay Healthy, Himmat Rakhiye (Have courage)."

Reacting to the post, Rohanpreet took to the comment section and wrote, "Kudrat Bohot Sohni aa Par Tu Kudrat Ton V Zyada Sohni Hai (Nature is very beautiful but you're are more beautiful than nature)!!"

Her fans also showered their love in the comments section as they wished the couple on the festival. A fan wrote, "Beautiful couple." Another said, "cutie" while another commented, "jodi no.1". A fourth said, "Love you miss queen ." "You both looking beautiful and handsome," commented another.

Meanwhile, Rohanpreet shared the same pictures on his Instagram account and wished his fans. He wrote, "Eid Mubarak Stay Safe Stay Healthy!!"

The couple often shares posts featuring each other in which they express their love. On Thursday, sharing a video montage of the couple made by a fan account, the duo described their lives without each other. While Rohanpreet compared that it would be like a 'body without soul', Neha said her life without him will be like 'living without my music'.

Last month, the couple celebrated their six-month anniversary. On their first Baisakhi after tying the knot, they showered with love as well as wished each other. Earlier this year, Rohanpreet got a special tattoo for Neha that says ‘Nehu’s man’.

The duo met in August last year while shooting for Nehu Da Vyah, her music video. He later asked for her Snapchat ID and they started talking. The couple got married in October last year.

