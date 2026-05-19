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Inside Parineeti-Raghav's wedding: Arvind Kejriwal carried groom on shoulders, Priyanka's mom made to delete photos

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha met at a conference in London, leading to their marriage in 2023.

May 19, 2026 06:53 pm IST
By Vibha Maru
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Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot in an extremely private ceremony in Udaipur in 2023. Three years after their wedding, singer and Vedic priest Ankit Batra, who conducted the couple’s rituals, has shared inside details of the celebrations. While Raghav’s relationship with AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal may have changed over time, Ankit recalled how, back then, the former Delhi Chief Minister had even lifted Raghav on his shoulders during the festivities.

Priyanka Chopra's mom was made to delete photos

Actor-singer Parineeti Chopra with husband, politician Raghav Chadha.

Speaking on his YouTube channel Voice of Vows, Ankit described the wedding as an extremely private affair. He said, "The wedding day at the Leela Palace, Udaipur. The security was insane."

He revealed that the couple maintained strict privacy, to the extent that even Parineeti’s aunt and Priyanka Chopra’s mother were asked to delete photographs from their phones. He said, “It was majestic but inside it was a fortress. No photos, no videos. Even Priyanka Chopra’s mom was asked to delete photos she had taken on her phone. That’s how serious they were about the sanctity of the wedding. We conducted the pheras in exactly one hour and 20 minutes. It wasn’t just chanting, it was a conversation."

Arvind Kejriwal carried Raghav on shoulders

Parineeti and Raghav first met at a conference in London, though the actor initially didn’t recognise him. They eventually began dating and soon realised they wanted to spend their lives together. The couple got married in 2023 and later welcomed their son, Neer, on October 20, 2025.

 
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